Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs And $5.5B In Costs
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are in a trading range as earnings season motors on. The S&P 500 has managed to stay above 4,100 but seems to have resistance at 4,150. Likewise, the NASDAQ keeps punching above 12,000 but then pulls back to 11,900. The Dow and Russell are also trading in a relatively narrow range this week, as the winners and losers of earnings season are steering things more than macro considerations, typical during earnings.
What Does Adani Group Crisis In India Mean For Global Investors?
Global investors should remain open to India’s enormous potential, despite the heightening crisis engulfing the Adani Group, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Concerns For Adani Group. The observation by Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as...
Coupled Up: The Valentine’s Day Fund Picks That Work Better In Pairs
Investing is all about complimentary characteristics – just like a successful relationship. Opposites attract when it comes to investment styles, geographies and risk. Don’t get mugged off – always make sure a fund is your type on paper before investing. Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and...
Investors Shrug Off Interest Rate Worries And FTSE 100 Heads Higher
FTSE 100 opens higher, powering back up to record highs. Housebuilders shake off latest RICS survey showing a January demand freeze. Compass shares rise after the caterer reports a 24% surge in revenue. Entain slides after takeover rumours were quashed. AstraZeneca profits beat expectations on modest sales. Disney reorganises into...
Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023
After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.
British American Tobacco – Dividend Up 6%. Further Industry Outperformance Expected
Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.
Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
Paycom had a great Q4 and issued hot guidance that has the market down. The move in prices is an opportunity that the analysts support. Price action may be range bound in the near to short term, but the long-term outlook is bullish. The price action in Paycom (NASDAQ:PAYC) stock...
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
Ethereum On The Rise: Could 2023 Be The Year Of The Flippening?
Market experts are optimistic that Ethereum is on track to flip Bitcoin in the coming years. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have started 2023 in good stead, each gaining over 30% in as many days. Broader market sentiment is also positive. At the time of writing, the total crypto marketcap is above $1 trillion, and AI coins, including Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX), have rallied about 400% and 900%, respectively since the start of the year.
GDP Is The Most Confusing Financial Term [Study]
Amid recent reports that Britain will have the worst-performing major economy this year, with the UK’s GDP expected to contract by 0.6%, it can be revealed that ‘GDP’ is the most confusing financial term in the UK. That’s according to new research by City Index. The experts...
5 Types Of Loans to Help Investors Grow Their CRE Portfolios
It isn’t difficult to find deals when building your commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. The tricky part is the funding. CRE is one of the most lucrative portfolios, offering advantages over residential investments, although interest rates can be higher. Commercial investment property loans are one of the reasons why.
The Uptrend In PepsiCo Stays Intact
PepsiCo Inc. beat on the top and bottom line and guided favorably as well. The analyst sentiment has slipped but the price target is on the way up. The dividend will help support the prices, which increased by 10%. The price action in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) pulled back from a...
Microsoft’s Takeover Of Activision Blizzard Blown Off Course By CMA
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is opposing Microsoft‘s planned takeover of games developer Activision Blizzard. The CMA has provisionally concluded it would result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation. The $69bn (£57bn) deal would see Microsoft acquire hit titles such as Call of Duty...
Inflation Is Bubbling
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Interest rates are still meandering higher and that is an issue that is unsettling the whole stock market. The 10-year Treasury bond yield is now 3.7%. Just last week it was 3.34%, so that’s a big increase.
Mortgage Rates Inch Up While Mortgage Credit Availability Inches Down
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.12% as of Feb. 9, up from last week when it averaged 6.09%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.69%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25%, up from last week when it averaged 5.14%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.93%.
Ray Dalio: Part 2 Of A Two-Part Look At Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises
Part 2 of a Two-Part Look at: 1. Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, and 2. How These Principles Apply to What’s Happening Now. If we don’t agree on how things work, we won’t be able to agree on what’s happening or what is likely to happen. For that reason I like to begin by describing how I believe things work to see if we can agree on that.
S&P 500 – Breaking The Range
S&P 500 corrective move indeed ruled yesterday, but no important support was breached on a closing basis. While market breadth is nothing to write home about, and financials daily candle looks ugly, I don‘t see a sharp stock market downswing breaking through yesterday given support levels, as likely or imminent.
CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
CVS Health beat on top and bottom lines and gave good guidance. The stock is moving higher on news of another acquisition as well. Analysts’ sentiment is clear, CVS is the choice above other drugstore chains. The price action in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has been coiling up over the...
Across All Income Levels, More Americans Are Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck
Rising prices have weakened consumers’ spending power, as inflation remains elevated and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policies. Against the backdrop of recession risk and growing macroeconomic uncertainty, a higher number of Americans at all income levels are now living paycheck-to-paycheck. In a report by PYMNTS...
Massive Gaming Announces World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Casino Games
Seattle, Washington, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023. Before and after launch, token airdrops, and game NFT free minting will be included. This will be the world’s first stable blockchain technology-based social casino game since it is intended to provide users with an opportunity to experience the game’s Play and Earn ecosystem pre-launch.
