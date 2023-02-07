Read full article on original website
KYTV
Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. The city of Springfield received 15 new reports of potholes over the weekend after a recent round of ice...
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Bank honors two with conference room dedication
With the completion of its renovated facility on Highway 248, Branson Bank took the opportunity to dedicate their newly remodeled conference rooms after two men who have served the community and the bank since its inception. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Branson Bank hosted a special ceremony where they officially dedicated...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister proclaims Ronald McDonald House Week
Hollister mayor Lamar Patton recently called upon the people of the city to observe Ronald McDonald House Week at a city council meeting. The proclamation is in observance of two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield, which have served the needs of numerous Taney County families of seriously ill children. The proclamation reads as follows:
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Missouri Attorney General visits Taney County officials
Missouri’s new Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, came to southwest Missouri to meet with law enforcement officials in Taney County. Bailey met with Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, and other local law enforcement officials on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “This is such a beautiful part...
Agencies ask people to prepare for flooding risks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the risk of flooding throughout the Ozarks, local agencies are warning people to be prepared. “Everybody says it, I’m going to say it,” said OEM Deputy Director Darren White. “Turn around, don’t drown.” The famous catchphrase, White said, can’t be shared enough. “Any kind of water across the road, if it’s […]
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that left Springfield customers in limbo. Not one hearing has happened in that lawsuit. There’s not even one scheduled. This started with an On Your Side Investigation back in the spring of 2021. Customers...
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
bransontrilakesnews.com
S of O teacher receives Out of this World Teacher Award
School of the Ozarks Professor Abbey Vogt has been selected as the January Central Bank/KRZK Out of This World Teacher of the Month for January 2023. The Award is given to a teacher from Taney or Stone County who demonstrates excellence in the classroom, and has been nominated by their students or their peers.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
KYTV
On Your Side: Romance scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for love for Valentine’s Day, beware of romance scams. The number of those falling for romance scams is on the rise. In 2021, romance scams cost people $547 million. Keep in mind that’s what was reported. An FBI agent tells On Your Side they believe that number is higher. The scammers are everywhere.
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
KYTV
Lawrence County breaks ground on new law enforcement center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center. Law enforcement and county commissioners broke ground on the new $22 million facility on Thursday. It will house the sheriff’s officer and the jail. The new jail replaces one built nearly...
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
933kwto.com
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
