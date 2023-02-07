Read full article on original website
S of O teacher receives Out of this World Teacher Award
School of the Ozarks Professor Abbey Vogt has been selected as the January Central Bank/KRZK Out of This World Teacher of the Month for January 2023. The Award is given to a teacher from Taney or Stone County who demonstrates excellence in the classroom, and has been nominated by their students or their peers.
BRAC welcomes Theatre and Special Events Manager
A new full-time staff member has joined the Branson Regional Arts Council. This month, the BRAC announced the hiring of Kyle Blanchard as Theatre and Special Events Manager. He will join the BRAC team of Executive Director Jim Barber and Administrative Assistant/Box Office Manager Karie Dykeman. In his new role,...
Branson Bank honors two with conference room dedication
With the completion of its renovated facility on Highway 248, Branson Bank took the opportunity to dedicate their newly remodeled conference rooms after two men who have served the community and the bank since its inception. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Branson Bank hosted a special ceremony where they officially dedicated...
Hollister proclaims Ronald McDonald House Week
Hollister mayor Lamar Patton recently called upon the people of the city to observe Ronald McDonald House Week at a city council meeting. The proclamation is in observance of two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield, which have served the needs of numerous Taney County families of seriously ill children. The proclamation reads as follows:
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights: Farnum Family shares musical gifts with community
The vocal and instrumental melodies of a local family band echoed throughout Stone County on the final Friday of January as the Farnum Family took to the stage for their monthly presentation of Ozark Mountain Friday Nights. On Friday, Jan. 29, the community gathered once more inside the New Testament...
Lampe author wins awards for her writing
Blind Lampe author Ronda Del Boccio has won several awards for her writing. In November of 2022, Del Boccio added to her awards by winning several writing awards from the Ozarks Writers League and Yorkshire Publishing. Amongst the awards were the first place win for her lyrical poem, “Receiving Miracles Every Day”, which was written about how her rescue cat learned to receive love.
New Missouri Attorney General visits Taney County officials
Missouri’s new Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, came to southwest Missouri to meet with law enforcement officials in Taney County. Bailey met with Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, and other local law enforcement officials on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “This is such a beautiful part...
John Earl Chase, ‘Gentleman Coach’
If you grew up in the area or have been involved in some way with Branson Public Schools, you have probably heard of John Earl Chase. Chase, a public education athletic coach, has become quite a legend in the Branson area not only for his winning records, but for his outstanding character and care of the kids he coached.
