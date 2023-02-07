Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Fan Appears to Throw Water on GloRilla for Not Performing, Rapper Responds
UPDATE (Feb. 9):. GloRilla has spoken out on the incident, sounding off on Twitter to inform fans that she wasn't booked to perform, only for a hosting. Glo tweeted this afternoon, "No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self." She also appears...
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
Lil Durk Wears Broken Skateboard on Front of His Sweater, Fans Are Not Feeling It
Lil Durk is a stylish guy, but his latest outfit has fans scratching their heads. The Chicago rapper wore a broken skateboard on the front of his sweater at a recent basketball game and the reactions are hilarious. On Thursday (Feb. 9), Lil Durk was courtside at Crypto.com Arena to...
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch
YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch. On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.
Shy Glizzy, J.I., Marlon Craft and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As everyone gears up for the big game this weekend, hip-hop brings forth another new music Friday full of fresh sounds as you prep food for your Super Bowl kickbacks and turn-ups. For this round, a rap-crooner repping the nation's capital looks to further solidify his stature with a new album, two reputable New York spitters each drop highly anticipated EPs and more.
Eminem’s Voice on David Guetta’s New Song Uses Deepfake A.I., Sparks Debate – Listen
Producer-DJ David Guetta has produced a new song using an A.I. deepfake version of Eminem's voice and the track has sparked debate online. On Feb 3, the Grammy-winning French producer shared video of a recent DJ set where he debuted a new track he concocted with the use of A.I. deepfake technology to make Eminem's vocals.
Fivio Foreign Wears Viral MSCHF Big Red Boot, People Have Harsh Reactions
Fivio Foreign is causing a commotion on social media by wearing the viral MSCHF Big Red Boot in a new TikTok video. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Fivio Foreign shared a video on TikTok of him and some friends jamming out to YN Jay's "Perc and Sex." In the video, the former XXL Freshman is wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and MSCHF's Big Red Boot that have been seen all over the internet. Reactions to Fivi rocking the eye-popping footwear have been harsh.
6ix9ine Caught on Video in Heated Altercation – Watch
6ix9ine has been caught on camera being involved in yet another heated altercation. On Tuesday (Feb. 7), video footage surfaced showing 6ix9ine mixed up in what appears to be a scuffle involving multiple people. In the clip below, which has since gone viral, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be heard screaming and seen shoving those around him as either he or someone in his immediate vicinity is holding a camera in an apparent attempt to capture the altercation.
Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati, She Plans to Do Weird Things Now
Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.
