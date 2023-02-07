ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Austin Butler says music is 'like therapy'

Austin Butler says playing music was like "therapy" for him. The 31-year-old actor portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 Oscar-nominated biopic 'Elvis', but performing his music for the film hasn't made the former Disney star want to become a musician himself. He explained in an interview with Britain's OK!...
WFMZ-TV Online

Italian horror maestro Dario Argento finds movie inspiration in his own nightmares

Dario Argento takes inspiration for his horror films from his own nightmares. The 82-year-old Italian maestro is regarded as one of the most influential directors in the genre over the course of his six decade spanning career. Argento explained that after being at the helm of classics such as 'Suspiria',...
WFMZ-TV Online

Idris Elba wasn't a 'cool kid'

Idris Elba was "never a cool kid". The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor insisted he has never found it easy to "fit in" with the in crowd, whereas his father always found making friends very easy. He said: "My dad was one of 11. And he was a cool guy....
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Uncoupled’ Saved by Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

The Neil Patrick Harris rom-com series Uncoupled is coupled again. Weeks after Netflix canceled the series, Showtime has saved it with a second-season order. According to Deadline, which reported the resurrection, Uncoupled should be “edgier” and “racier” in its new home on Showtime, which will soon be called Paramount+ with Showtime.

