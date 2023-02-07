Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Ride for a cure at the Texas MS 150
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas MS 150 is set to raise $10 million dollars to fund cutting-edge research with the goal to finally find a cure for multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society is the largest private funder of MS research. Linda Bates, President of the South Central branch of MS 150, says the funds raised at the MS 150 have made a substantial impact in the fight to end MS.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Texas Military Department says it needs $460 million more to keep border mission afloat this year
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Military Department’s chief told Senate budget writers Thursday it will cost $459.3 million to keep thousands of active-duty troops on Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted border security mission through the end of August, while also acknowledging that the agency is reducing the number of troops on the mission.
KBTX.com
211 Texas continues to provide service through United Way partnership
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 211 Texas is a free and anonymous social service that helps residents in the Lone Star State get connected with critical services. The organization’s continued partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley helps keep them afloat. “We get funded and we’re able to...
KBTX.com
Oklahoma & Texas to begin competing in SEC in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Originally scheduled to grow to 16 teams in July 2025, the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday evening that the new 16 team league will welcome the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas in July 2024. The move will cost the two marquee schools...
KBTX.com
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.
KBTX.com
Imagine the Impact: Books and a Blanket
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Books and a Blanket, a United Way Early Literacy Program is just one of many programs the United Way of the Brazos Valley sponsors. The organization makes sure children grow up in homes with books, so they have access to reading material. It also encourages parents to interact with their children through reading and education.
KBTX.com
Habitat for Humanity partners with United Way for mission of providing homes to Brazos Valley families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of families now have a safe home in Bryan-College Station after working with Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is just one of the organizations that benefit from a partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Through this partnership, they impact families like Christian...
KBTX.com
Rare fogbow captured in the Brazos Valley Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whenever the sun meets water droplets at the right time of day, it is sure to catch the eye and have people reaching into their pockets for a cell phone to snap a picture. When it is a sunset, you are likely to see a rainbow. What happens when the light meets those water droplets just right on a foggy morning? While super rare, a phenomenon commonly called a fogbow can form.
KBTX.com
Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
KBTX.com
Weekend gives us a chance to dry out ahead of Valentine’s Day soaker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Liveeye cameras are shaking across the Brazos Valley, just like YOU if you are caught outside without a jacket today! Frequent gusts to about 30mph will calm to more bearable speeds as we head into the evening, but beware - we’re in for a couple nights in a row where we dip to about the freezing mark.
KBTX.com
Hold onto your hats! Next cold front sets up a windy Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday was a gem! Sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low 70s made for a stellar day of weather. Hope you got out and soaked it all in because Friday will be a MUCH different day. Unlike our cold front earlier this week which brought us a day of overcast skies and off-and-on showers, this is a dry front that will bring a blustery day to cap off the workweek.
Comments / 0