BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO