Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Related
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID community level this week. See latest map
Sedgwick County remains at state health department’s “substantial” incident rate level.
KWCH.com
Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
wichitaonthecheap.com
8 Wonders of Kansas Quick Review: Road Trip
Ever wondered where to find the 8 Wonders of Kansas? Some of these places I have been to, others I have never heard of. Most of the “Wonders” on this list are pretty close to Wichita making these an easy day trip. The furthest location on this list is four hours away (Monument Rocks). I highly recommend adding these wonderful places to your bucket list.
tourcounsel.com
Towne West Square | Shopping mall in Wichita, Kansas
Towne West Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in Wichita, Kansas, United States. Opened on Friday, March 6, 1981, it comprises more than 50 stores in 951,447 square feet (88,392.3 m2) of gross leasable area. The mall's three anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's Clearance Center and JCPenney.
Earthquake about 30 miles southwest of Wichita felt by some in the city, report shows
The 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit at 8:29 p.m. Friday night.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen hospitalized following KHP chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 18-year-old man from Wichita was taken to the hospital after crashing on I-135 Saturday afternoon. The KHP said troopers chased the teenager from 12:27 p.m. until the teen crashed at 12:33 p.m. on northbound I-135 at 125th St. N.
Wichita teenager ejected, hospitalized in rollover crash
An 18-year-old Wichitan was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash.
Kansas high school girls wrestling regional results: Mulvane’s Landreth becomes ‘buzz saw’
Find a complete run-down of how Saturday’s girls wrestling regional tournaments went for local wrestlers.
Find out who qualified for the Kansas high school girls wrestling state tournament
Varsity Kansas has updated seedings for each state tournament with season records.
Earthquake recorded southwest of Wichita
A small earthquake was recorded near Norwich southwest of Wichita. It happened at 8:29 p.m. Friday evening.
wfft.com
Bubba Craig heads to Kansas to continue football career
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was signing day for Concordia's Bubba Craig Friday evening. The 6'8 offensive lineman is taking his talents out to Kansas to play football for Hutchinson Community College. In nine games played, Craig picked up 16 tackles this past season. Craig plans to study psychology.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kansas Humane Society introduces us to Banana Puddin
The Kansas Humane Society introduced us to Banana Puddin on Thursday’s noon newscast. You can visit the Kansas Humane Society and K-96 and Hillside in Wichita or visit the website to see which cats and dogs are up for adoption.
KWCH.com
Disabled veteran seeks clarity on Wichita airport’s free parking access
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer reached out to 12 News with problems he reported having with free disabled veteran parking at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Friday, 12 News spoke with the U.S. Army veteran encountering problems, as well as the airport to clear up any misunderstanding. The parking...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU mentions ‘altercation’ with professor, lack of ‘professionalism’
The termination letter references an alleged "altercation" between Kohberger and the professor he was supporting as a teaching assistant.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
KAKE TV
'We are incredibly grateful': A Wichita child's story of survival
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family is paying it forward by sharing their daughter's story of survival. Molly Tittsworth was born with a complex congenital heart defect, but thanks to her doctors and research, she's alive and well. One of 5-year-old Molly's favorite things to do is to beat...
thesunflower.com
OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks
I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
Comments / 2