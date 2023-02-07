ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

House fire Monday displaces east Abilene residents

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

A house fire in east Abilene on Monday evening caused extensive interior damage but no injuries.

Abilene Fire Department personnel were sent at 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Luzon Street, near Craig Middle School, They arrived to see heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was contained but caused $10,000 in damage to the interior.

The occupants of the home were not there but have been assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

