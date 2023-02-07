ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Empire Sports Media

Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster

The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
Yardbarker

Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets

The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota

It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently said he is “upset” over former OC Kellen Moore being fired but happy he landed with the Chargers. Owner Jerry Jones responded that Prescott takes all he can from his coaches. “I’m not going to speak for him but I don’t know of...
Empire Sports Media

