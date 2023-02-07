Read full article on original website
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
New York Mets: Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez
On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets
The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Giants have entered into negotiations with QB Daniel Jones
The New York Giants face a critical offseason in Joe Schoen’s second as the team’s general manager. At the top of his list is retaining both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, both of whom are set to hit free agency next month. Like they have with Barkley, the...
New York Jets: Where cap space can be created entering 2023 free agency
The New York Jets have an important off-season ahead of them. As an already talented football team with playoff expectations heading into the 2023 season, Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh need to add a final few pieces the get this team there. The Jets’ biggest needs currently, a month before...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
New York Giants Mailbag: Super Bowl Edition
Let's see what's on the readers' minds this week.
Emmitt Smith: Giants would be 'foolish' to let Saquon Barkley walk
Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time rushing yards leader, has a strong opinion when it comes to the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley. “If they don’t bring him back, shame on them,” Smith, the three-time Super Bowl champ, told the New York Daily News.
Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota
It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently said he is “upset” over former OC Kellen Moore being fired but happy he landed with the Chargers. Owner Jerry Jones responded that Prescott takes all he can from his coaches. “I’m not going to speak for him but I don’t know of...
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Yankees betting big on 2 young bullpen arms in 2023
The Yankees are quickly approaching the 2023 season, with spring training starting in just two weeks. The bullpen is one of the team’s stronger units, but they are betting big on a few young players who don’t have much experience at the MLB level. Having lost Aroldis Chapman,...
Giants HC Brian Daboll wins 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors. Daboll won the award following a successful first season as the Giants’ head coach. Daboll led the Giants to their first postseason berth since...
Foco releases New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider ’50th’ Bobblehead
Collectors of New York Rangers memorabilia will absolutely want to secure the limited Chris Kreider 50-goal Bobblehead that Foco released on Thursday. The New York Rangers had not had a player score 50 goals in a season since the 2005-2006 season when Jaromir Jagr reached the milestone. Last season that mark was equaled by Chris Kreider.
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
Gene Frenette: Archie Manning got on the Trevor Lawrence bandwagon a long time ago
While the Trevor Lawrence bandwagon keeps filling up after the Jaguars’ turnaround season, don’t earmark the patriarch of America’s No. 1 quarterback family as a late-arriving passenger. Archie Manning got on board nearly three years ago, at a time when Lawrence wasn’t even throwing any meaningful passes....
Jets' Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Revis and Klecko were two members of a nine-man class of 2023 that had seven defensive players - including Ronde Barber, twin brother of our own Tiki Barber - and only one on offense.
