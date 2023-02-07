Read full article on original website
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas believed to be in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven […]
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated an expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort with a groundbreaking Saturday morning. The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The cemetery opened 10 years ago. This is the first...
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Crime Update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain or shine -- there was never any question if the Mobile Mystics were gonna roll. And if we’re being honest -- the Port City isn’t afraid of a little rain. “It doesn’t matter... It doesn’t matter -- it’s still fun,” said a brother...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform, and crime stats. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. Tune in to Perspectives Saturday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs and their owners strutted their stuff Saturday as he Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded through downtown Fairhope. Some of the dogs wore costumes. This year’s theme was “Top Dog” -- a play off the blockbuster movie “Top Gun.”. The event also...
City of Semmes continues to grow, adds new Mardi Gras event to calender
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — As the City of Semmes continues to grow more events are beginning to pop up. One event coming to the city is the Mardi Market. The market will take place on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Semmes Honor Park. The Claiborne Combo Jazz Band is set […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
WALA-TV FOX10
Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Order of Inca took center stage Friday night in downtown Mobile as thousands of folks braved the rain in hopes of catching beads, MoonPies and other trinkets. The Incas have been parading since 1975. Their theme this year was “Inca Tells a Story.” The parade...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold weather didn’t stop folks from enjoying Maids of Mirth parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday’s cold, drizzly weather was no match for folks’ excitement as they gathered downtown for yet another Mardi Gras parade. “I just love Mardi Gras, I love Mobile, Alabama, it’s the best place-- the birthplace of Mardi Gras, let’s go!” said Layton Warren.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle blaze in Clarke County
JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Clarke County responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night. The company is located just north of Jackson. Crews from the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Jackson Fire Department and the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department, battled the blaze.
WALA-TV FOX10
Get football party ready with Party City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The big game is only two days away - and we are gearing up here at FOX10! But we had some help, thanks to Party City. If you are getting into the spirit for the game, but need help getting the decorations, Party City is here to help. Party City is North America’s leading party goods retailer and makes it easier for customers to find their celebration needs. They have a huge variety of décor and party supplies for whatever party you’re hosting, whether your favorite team is facing off this Sunday or if you’re just looking forward to watching the commercials and planning a more generic football theme, Party City’s got you covered.
WALA-TV FOX10
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to kick off Mardi Gras on the eastern shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is about to kick on in Baldwin County and that can only mean one thing. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies are getting ready to roll. The AML parade is the first one each year and the ladies love that role. “Happy Mardi Gras from the...
WALA-TV FOX10
New program pairs at-risk youth with first responders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bigs with Badges is a new program launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and Mobile’s first responders. The program pairs at-risk children with mentors who are firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama CEO Aimee Risser talked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announces passing of Bengal tiger Rajah
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo on Thursday morning announced the passing of Rajah, a Bengal tiger. Rajah, who was 18 years old, had been in declining health, zoo officials said in a Facebook post. He most recently had been under close supervision by his keeper and veterinarian care teams because of a mass in his mouth and other medical health conditions, officials said. But after his condition drastically worsened and his quality of life became compromised, officials determined that it was necessary to humanely euthanize Rajah.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
