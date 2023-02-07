ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday. In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply before March 1. The Louisville Sustainability Council is offering grants to combat climate change. They also want to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community. “It’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 2/9/23

Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large-scale neglect case in Mississippi. A total of 176 cats were rescued in January from three residential properties owned by a single individual. Chickasaw neighborhood sharing its history through a book. Updated: 23 hours ago. There are many ways to celebrate Black...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year. The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park. Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Applying for scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With college tuition increasing in the United States so is student debt. The average college student graduates with about $30,000 in student loans. That’s a great deal of money and a pretty heavy burden. Before you dismiss the thought of getting a higher education there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS Board member Corrie Shull sits down with WAVE News

On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 9th, 2023. This week we're all about wind gusts!. Vigil held for black transgender woman who was murdered...
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left and center lanes of I065 South in the Hospital Curve area are expected to reopen at about 7p.m. Thursday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the concrete that was used to repair the deck of a bridge over Muhammad Ali Boulevard will have had ample time to cure.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy