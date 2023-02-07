Read full article on original website
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to a $10,000 grant from a program at Bellarmine University, a new coffee shop is coming to West Louisville. The owner said it’s one of the only coffee shops in the west end. If you’re not looking you may miss Julee’s Mocha Coffee Shop....
Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Music Educators Association held its annual sing-along event at the Hyatt Louisville Hotel this week. Running from Wednesday, February 8 through February 11, the event showcases the top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in the state of Kentucky. On...
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday. In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day. Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to host a statewide blood drive on Feb. 13 and 14 at several locations across the commonwealth. The organizations...
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply before March 1. The Louisville Sustainability Council is offering grants to combat climate change. They also want to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community. “It’s...
Hokey Weather Facts 2/9/23
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large-scale neglect case in Mississippi. A total of 176 cats were rescued in January from three residential properties owned by a single individual. Chickasaw neighborhood sharing its history through a book. Updated: 23 hours ago. There are many ways to celebrate Black...
V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large-scale neglect case in Mississippi
There are many ways to celebrate Black History month. Our WAVE News team is doing its best to share as many African American stories, triumphs, struggles and heroes as we can. Louisville high schoolers lobby for end of feminine hygiene sales tax. Updated: 21 hours ago. Dozens of other states...
Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year. The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park. Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s...
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
‘The situation keeps getting worse:’ JCPS Board member speaks on guns in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forty-eight hours after the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to approve a motion asking JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio for a proposal to put metal detectors in school buildings, WAVE News sat down with the board member who initiated the vote. Corrie Shull said he...
Make Ends Meet: Applying for scholarships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With college tuition increasing in the United States so is student debt. The average college student graduates with about $30,000 in student loans. That’s a great deal of money and a pretty heavy burden. Before you dismiss the thought of getting a higher education there...
JCPS Board member Corrie Shull sits down with WAVE News
On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 9th, 2023. This week we're all about wind gusts!. Vigil held for black transgender woman who was murdered...
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
CenterPoint Energy customers ask what’s next following carbon monoxide incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CenterPoint Energy is taking responsibility for the carbon monoxide leak in Southern Indiana on Christmas Eve that sent several to the hospital. They said the incident happened because of an incorrect mixture of gas. The apology from CenterPoint Energy comes six weeks after calls to 911...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left and center lanes of I065 South in the Hospital Curve area are expected to reopen at about 7p.m. Thursday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the concrete that was used to repair the deck of a bridge over Muhammad Ali Boulevard will have had ample time to cure.
