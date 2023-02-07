GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Never count out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs. All week the talk around Arizona was that the Eagles might be the more talented team top to bottom, but Kansas City had the ultimate trump card in Mahomes. The first half unfolded poorly for Reid's club. His defense got steamrolled, and the offense couldn't find chunk plays. It was Travis Kelce or bust for the Chiefs. If not for Nick Bolton returning a Jalen Hurts fumble for a touchdown, the score would have been more lopsided than a 10-point deficit at halftime. With Mahomes' ankle hobbled late in the second quarter, things looked bleak for the Chiefs as Rihanna played her halftime show. Then Mahomes came out firing in the second half, finding first down after first down, as the Chiefs spearheaded their way back into the game. It was eerily similar to K.C.'s Super Bowl win over San Francisco, but it didn't take until the fourth quarter to kick it into gear this time. Three consecutive TD drives to open the second half gave K.C. a lead in a game that felt like an Eagles blowout most of the night. Reid dialed up some magnificent misdirection plays and had Jonathan Gannon's secondary spinning down the stretch. Despite the banged-up wheel, Mahomes still avoided traffic well -- the Eagles' fierce pass rush didn't register a sack -- and had a pivotal 26-yard scamper to set up the game-winning score. Only Tom Brady has more playoff wins when trailing by double-digits than Mahomes. The MVP QB and the Chiefs earned another epic comeback to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

