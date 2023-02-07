ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans have found their new offensive coordinator to pair with new head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Texans are hiring former 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as the team's offensive coordinator. Slowik, 35, spent two seasons as...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Super Bowl win, awards only part of why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season may end up his best

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes has been around long enough now to bring some vital perspective to his second Super Bowl win. This one was sweeter because of all the heartbreak that came from the previous two years. It was more special because of all the doubters who hovered around the Chiefs when this season began, the same skeptics who pointed to all the new faces on this roster and the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as reasons for Kansas City's likely demise. This title wasn't just about the brilliance of Mahomes; it was about the way this team followed his lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL announces live visual album, Super Bowl LVII Live

LOS ANGELES -- Fans can relive Super Bowl LVII with this year's live visual album. Available on Feb. 12, the visual album will feature each performance from Super Bowl LVII, including the national anthem (Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (Babyface), Lift Every Voice and Sing (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Rihanna).
NFL

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach. The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. McCown, who will serve under...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Never count out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs. All week the talk around Arizona was that the Eagles might be the more talented team top to bottom, but Kansas City had the ultimate trump card in Mahomes. The first half unfolded poorly for Reid's club. His defense got steamrolled, and the offense couldn't find chunk plays. It was Travis Kelce or bust for the Chiefs. If not for Nick Bolton returning a Jalen Hurts fumble for a touchdown, the score would have been more lopsided than a 10-point deficit at halftime. With Mahomes' ankle hobbled late in the second quarter, things looked bleak for the Chiefs as Rihanna played her halftime show. Then Mahomes came out firing in the second half, finding first down after first down, as the Chiefs spearheaded their way back into the game. It was eerily similar to K.C.'s Super Bowl win over San Francisco, but it didn't take until the fourth quarter to kick it into gear this time. Three consecutive TD drives to open the second half gave K.C. a lead in a game that felt like an Eagles blowout most of the night. Reid dialed up some magnificent misdirection plays and had Jonathan Gannon's secondary spinning down the stretch. Despite the banged-up wheel, Mahomes still avoided traffic well -- the Eagles' fierce pass rush didn't register a sack -- and had a pivotal 26-yard scamper to set up the game-winning score. Only Tom Brady has more playoff wins when trailing by double-digits than Mahomes. The MVP QB and the Chiefs earned another epic comeback to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1, top needs for all 32 teams entering offseason

With the 2022 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage, with the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (February 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis). In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LVII, here's the current order for Round 1 of the '23 draft, which is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri, along with the top three needs for each team.
NFL

Eagles' unquestioned leader Jalen Hurts owns his role in narrow Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- At the end of the night, with most of the Philadelphia Eagles already sitting silently in their bus seats, Jalen Hurts walked through a parking lot alone. He had been superb in the Eagles' agonizing 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. His coach, Nick Sirianni, had said his four-touchdown performance -- three rushing, one passing -- was the best game Hurts had played in the two years they had been together. Even Patrick Mahomes had said there should be no doubters left about Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Jets legend Bill Shockley | Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah shares the story of how Bill Shockley became a Jets legend.

