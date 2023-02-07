Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL
Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator
The Houston Texans have found their new offensive coordinator to pair with new head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Texans are hiring former 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as the team's offensive coordinator. Slowik, 35, spent two seasons as...
NFL
Super Bowl win, awards only part of why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season may end up his best
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes has been around long enough now to bring some vital perspective to his second Super Bowl win. This one was sweeter because of all the heartbreak that came from the previous two years. It was more special because of all the doubters who hovered around the Chiefs when this season began, the same skeptics who pointed to all the new faces on this roster and the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as reasons for Kansas City's likely demise. This title wasn't just about the brilliance of Mahomes; it was about the way this team followed his lead.
NFL
Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory
Chad Henne is retiring a Super Bowl champion. The Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Henne, who has been on the Chiefs since 2018, warmed up briefly on the sidelines after Patrick Mahomes...
NFL
OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future
Taylor Lewan isn't mincing words. He believes he's likely to soon be a salary-cap victim of the Tennessee Titans, the only NFL team he's known since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans --...
NFL
99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
NFL
NFL announces live visual album, Super Bowl LVII Live
LOS ANGELES -- Fans can relive Super Bowl LVII with this year's live visual album. Available on Feb. 12, the visual album will feature each performance from Super Bowl LVII, including the national anthem (Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (Babyface), Lift Every Voice and Sing (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Rihanna).
NFL
Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Thailand trip was a bit shorter than expected. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Kingsbury will have an interview with the Texans for their open offensive coordinator position on Friday. The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach, and Ryans is expected...
NFL
Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach
Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach. The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. McCown, who will serve under...
NFL
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'
Jeff Saturday has a significant supporter in the Colts locker room. Although the former ESPN analyst-turned interim coach went 1-7 with Indianapolis after replacing Frank Reich in a shock midseason hiring, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is singing his praises as the team's head coaching search continues. "Jeff is a great...
NFL
Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'
Running back Austin Ekeler is intent to build off the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018, and he hopes to erase the bad taste of Los Angeles' wild-card collapse in the process. After falling to the Jaguars, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend despite at one point holding a 27-0...
NFL
Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Never count out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs. All week the talk around Arizona was that the Eagles might be the more talented team top to bottom, but Kansas City had the ultimate trump card in Mahomes. The first half unfolded poorly for Reid's club. His defense got steamrolled, and the offense couldn't find chunk plays. It was Travis Kelce or bust for the Chiefs. If not for Nick Bolton returning a Jalen Hurts fumble for a touchdown, the score would have been more lopsided than a 10-point deficit at halftime. With Mahomes' ankle hobbled late in the second quarter, things looked bleak for the Chiefs as Rihanna played her halftime show. Then Mahomes came out firing in the second half, finding first down after first down, as the Chiefs spearheaded their way back into the game. It was eerily similar to K.C.'s Super Bowl win over San Francisco, but it didn't take until the fourth quarter to kick it into gear this time. Three consecutive TD drives to open the second half gave K.C. a lead in a game that felt like an Eagles blowout most of the night. Reid dialed up some magnificent misdirection plays and had Jonathan Gannon's secondary spinning down the stretch. Despite the banged-up wheel, Mahomes still avoided traffic well -- the Eagles' fierce pass rush didn't register a sack -- and had a pivotal 26-yard scamper to set up the game-winning score. Only Tom Brady has more playoff wins when trailing by double-digits than Mahomes. The MVP QB and the Chiefs earned another epic comeback to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1, top needs for all 32 teams entering offseason
With the 2022 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage, with the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (February 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis). In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LVII, here's the current order for Round 1 of the '23 draft, which is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri, along with the top three needs for each team.
NFL
Eagles' unquestioned leader Jalen Hurts owns his role in narrow Super Bowl loss to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- At the end of the night, with most of the Philadelphia Eagles already sitting silently in their bus seats, Jalen Hurts walked through a parking lot alone. He had been superb in the Eagles' agonizing 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. His coach, Nick Sirianni, had said his four-touchdown performance -- three rushing, one passing -- was the best game Hurts had played in the two years they had been together. Even Patrick Mahomes had said there should be no doubters left about Hurts.
NFL
Jets legend Bill Shockley | Black History Month
As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah shares the story of how Bill Shockley became a Jets legend.
Comments / 0