Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras reportedly added to Dominican Republic roster for WBC

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
A day after Ji-Man Choi was dropped from Korea’s roster in the World Baseball Classic after the Pittsburgh Pirates made a medical objection, the club appears to have given right-hander Roansy Contreras the OK to play in the WBC.

Contreras was added to the roster of the Dominican Republic, per a report Tuesday from Martin Rodriguez of Deportes SIN.

Acquired from the New York Yankees as part of the four-player package for Jameson Taillon in January 2021, Contreras is considered one of the top young pitchers in baseball. As a rookie for the Pirates last season, the 23-year-old was 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts and 39 walks in 95 innings in 21 games (18 starts).

The WBC will be played from March 8-21, and the Dominican Republic will play in a loaded Pool D with Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela from March 11-15 at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Pirates prevented Choi from playing for Korea, as he is recovering from surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Choi said in a statement that he was “devastated” that Korea removed him from its roster on Monday.

Tribune-Review

Media Account for Tribune-Review

