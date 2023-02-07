Read full article on original website
Confusion Over Whether CA Middle Class Tax Refunds Are Tax Exempt
Sacramento, CA — Around 18 million Californians received a Middle-Class Tax Refund in recent months designed to offset the impacts of high gas prices and inflation. The one-time payments ranged from $200-$1,050. This week, the IRS put out a statement requesting that Californians who received one hold off filing...
California attorney general’s wife to lead DOJ oversight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s wife will lead a legislative subcommittee that oversees his budget. KCRA reports Assemblymember Mia Bonta, a Democrat, will lead Assembly Budget Subcommittee 5, which oversees public safety spending. That includes the California Department of Justice, which is led by Rob Bonta.
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
