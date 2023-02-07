Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...
WTOP
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games....
WTOP
Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 21-point game
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -8.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-89 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blazers are 13-2...
WTOP
No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Portland after Johnson’s 31-point showing
Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.
WTOP
Adams leads George Washington against Saint Joseph’s (PA)
George Washington Colonials (12-12, 6-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-12, 6-6 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -5; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Brendan Adams scored 35 points in George Washington’s 107-105 overtime win over the Richmond Spiders.
WTOP
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing with Trey Lance to start
PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw.
WTOP
Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
WTOP
Commanders teammates laud Sam Howell ahead of huge offseason
Teammates laud Howell ahead of huge offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The quarterback carousel continued in Ashburn this past season as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke vied for the Washington Commanders’ starting role. Sam Howell, though, emerged as the potential signal-caller of the future and impressed coaches...
Comments / 0