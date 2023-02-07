SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.

