'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Accuses Older Brother Paedon Of Being A 'Transphobic, Racist, Violent Abuser'
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown opened up on her rift with older brother Paedon in a scathing social media clip, warning fans against believing anything he says and accusing him of being a physically abusive bigot. "He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years," Gwendlyn alleged in a snippet reposted by a TLC fan account to Instagram on Tuesday, January 17. 'SISTER WIVES' ALUM GWENDLYN BROWN TEASES JANELLE & CHRISTINE SHOULD 'GET TOGETHER' IN NEW SPINOFF"He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sells out of ‘expensive’ $6K retreat package after star begins new life without ex Kody
SISTER Wives star Meri Brown has sold out of her pricey weekend retreat deals just one week after promoting the getaway on social media. Meri, 52, took to Instagram last Tuesday and shared a video urging her followers to consider a $6,000 stay at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Utah.
Who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives and is Kody his biological father?
TLC series Sister Wives has shocked the millions of viewers who have been following Kody Brown‘s romantic life for the past 17 seasons. Married by paper and ‘spiritually’, the Brown family tree has increased throughout the years – but who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives?
‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Jenny and Dave’s Adoption Journey With Daughter Sylvie
In 2012, 'Fixer to Fabulous' stars Dave and Jenny Marrs started the adoption process with their now-11-year-old daughter, Sylvie, before welcoming her to their Arkansas home in 2014.
Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown’s Job: What She Does for a Living, How She Makes Money
Working hard or hardly working? Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown has starred on the TLC reality show for 13 years, but what else does she do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robyn’s job, what she does for a living, how she makes money and more.
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Says Robyn Doesn’t Trust Her Kids Alone With Their Other Siblings
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn Brown claims that Robyn Brown doesn't 'trust' her children to be alone with any of the other moms' children, despite them being half-siblings.
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Jana Duggar Finally Leaves Parents' Home; Was There a Falling Out, or Did Jim Bob Approve the Move?
In January of 2023, Jana Duggar — along with her twin brother John David — celebrated her 33rd birthday. Jana and John David have a lot in common, but unlike the rest of her many siblings, Jana has chosen to remain single, rather than marrying and starting a family at a young age.
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues
Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
Why a ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Customer Filed a $75,000 Lawsuit Against HGTV Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs
Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have a long list of happy clients, but one customer filed a lawsuit against the HGTV stars. Here’s why a customer sued the Marrses after the couple renovated their house. ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Dave and Jenny Marrs built their construction...
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the 'My 600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status
The long-running reality series My 600-lb Life on TLC has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: Inside the Rumors That Kody Brown Is Courting a Foreign Wife
Sister Wives Season 18 will be unlike any previous seasons of the TLC series because Kody Brown is a monogamist now after three of his wives have left him. Will Kody find a new wife now that the show’s whole premise is threatened? Here’s a look inside the rumors that Kody and Robyn Brown are looking for a new wife and what this means for the show.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge
She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair, 'laughing' with friends after snowcat accident, Evangeline Lilly says
Jeremy Renner's fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lilly is giving an update about his condition following a snowcat accident left him hospitalized.
