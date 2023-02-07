ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Accuses Older Brother Paedon Of Being A 'Transphobic, Racist, Violent Abuser'

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown opened up on her rift with older brother Paedon in a scathing social media clip, warning fans against believing anything he says and accusing him of being a physically abusive bigot. "He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years," Gwendlyn alleged in a snippet reposted by a TLC fan account to Instagram on Tuesday, January 17. 'SISTER WIVES' ALUM GWENDLYN BROWN TEASES JANELLE & CHRISTINE SHOULD 'GET TOGETHER' IN NEW SPINOFF"He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would...
realitytitbit.com

Who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives and is Kody his biological father?

TLC series Sister Wives has shocked the millions of viewers who have been following Kody Brown‘s romantic life for the past 17 seasons. Married by paper and ‘spiritually’, the Brown family tree has increased throughout the years – but who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives?
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues

Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
Distractify

Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the 'My 600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status

The long-running reality series My 600-lb Life on TLC has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy