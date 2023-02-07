ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Tons of features at a decent price

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2f8v_0kfEnZkY00
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

OnePlus may be best known for its phones, but over the past few years it has been expanding — and its earbuds so far have been hailed as offering excellent value for money. The OnePlus Buds Pro, for example, offered a range of smart features and solid audio at $150. Now, the company is back with a follow-up, in the form of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The OnePluds Buds Pro 2 are buil to be OnePlus’ best earbuds, with the smartest features and the highest quality. They’re also a little more expensive than the last-generation model, at $180 instead of $150. Are they worth the money? I’ve been using the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to find out.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer a design that’s similar in many ways to the previous-generation model.

The case holding the buds offers a clamshell design, and it’s slim and portable, making it easy to fit in a pocket. On the back of the case can be found the USB-C port for charging, and the earbuds support wireless charging, which is always helpful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DWN4_0kfEnZkY00

The shape of the earbuds is somewhat similar to the AirPods Pro, and like those headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer squeeze controls, an obvious copy of Apple’s product. I’m glad these controls are here though — they’re easy to use and very responsive. The earbuds come in a few different colors, and we’re reviewing a green model.

Overall, it’s a good-looking design that’s comfortable, easy to use, and portable.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features and battery

OnePlus is attempting to take on the likes of the AirPods Pro and other first-party products — and one of the biggest advantages of those products is how smart they are. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 don’t disappoint in this department.

For starters, the earbuds offer active noise cancellation, or ANC, which is fine here, but not incredible. The AirPods Pro still offer better noise cancellation. The Buds Pro 2 also let you personalize noise cancellation to your ears, which requires the earbuds perform a quick test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWKEd_0kfEnZkY00

As you might expect in 2023, the earbuds also offer a Spatial Audio feature — though this isn’t something I really used all that much. Also note that the earbuds automatically enable Dolby Atmos, which you may want to disable.

There are plenty of other smart features too. You can control the EQ, for example, straight from the settings within a OnePlus phone, and even create a custom setting with the six-band EQ. Then there’s the Spatial Audio, and the ability to connect the earbuds to two devices at once, as well as a Find My Earbuds feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQDSm_0kfEnZkY00

Overall, the Buds Pro 2 offer a lot of smart features and play nicely in the ecosystem of OnePlus devices, which is what you’d expect from the company’s own products.

The battery life on the earbuds is good too – 25 hours with ANC on and 39 hours with it off. Recharging the earbuds requires a USB-C port on the case and you can wirelessly charge them too.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comfort

Generally, I found the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to be relatively comfortable, even for longer periods of time. I found that they didn’t quite fit in my ears as well as options like the AirPods Pro, though – they were comfortable, but tended to move a little, and weren’t as secure. As a result, I generally wouldn’t recommend these earbuds for sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqyMT_0kfEnZkY00

That said, for day-to-day wearing, the earbuds are secure enough. And, like any earbuds, I recommend experimenting with the included eartip sizes.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sound

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer decent sound quality, though out of the box, I found the sound wasn’t my favorite. OnePlus built these in partnership with audio company Dynaudio, which suggests a lot more could have been done here

In terms of the sound profile, there’s good bass response, with heavy kicks and bass guitars sounding decent. Without EQ, bass is a little over the top, and so it can be a little muffled and muddy. Mids are decently tuned, but a little muddy and generally lean towards the low end, which can hurt vocals on some tracks. Finally, highs are fine — not overly crisp or detailed, but not bad at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1Iyy_0kfEnZkY00

Overall, it’s a decent sound profile for the price, but it’s worth noting there were issues. Most of those issues can be fixed with a custom EQ setting, though, and I recommend most EQ their audio to their preferences — you can spend some time experimenting with different settings, as well as tweaking the ANC and enabling other features.

Conclusions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KK6C_0kfEnZkY00

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a decent upgrade from the previous-generation model, and generally offer a good sound profile. The ANC is fine, and the smart features are decent too — I especially like the ability to quickly customize the sound profile. Add to that a good battery life, good comfort, and an attractive design, and it’s easy to see why these earbuds should be on your shortlist, especially if you own a OnePlus phone.

The competition

It’s easy to pit these against the AirPods Pro, but in reality the earbuds are mostly targeted at those that already own a respective phone from the same company. Ultimately, these instead have to go up against earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which are a little more expensive. They’re ultimately a little better for things like ANC and audio quality, but they don’t integrate as deeply with OnePlus phones out of the box, which some might like.

Should I buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 2?

Yes, but only if you want that out-of-the-box integration with OnePlus devices.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Halide adds Neural Telephoto feature to non-Pro iPhone models

The popular camera app for iPhone, Halide, is now introducing an important feature to non-Pro users. With version 2.11, the camera client is bringing Neural Telephoto to people with iPhone SE to iPhone 14 models. Since these iPhones don’t offer a Telephoto lens, which is exclusive to iPhone Pro models,...
BGR.com

Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result

ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series X and Apple Watch SE 3 might feature larger displays in 2024

Apple has continuously increased the Apple Watch display size over the years, with the current Series 8 featuring 41mm and 45mm screen options. The Apple Watch Ultra has an even larger 49mm OLED panel. But if a new report is accurate, Apple isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Next year’s so-called Apple Watch Series X and Apple Watch SE 3 might offer even bigger screens. Earlier reports claimed that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would also deliver a screen size increase.
BGR.com

Rode XCM-50 USB microphone review: A great streaming mic at a low price

It’s easier than ever to record podcasts, live-stream videos, and so on. Recently, we took a look at the Rode XDM-100 microphone, and found that it offered excellent audio quality. Only one problem — it’s not necessarily cheap. Thankfully, however, Rode offers a cheaper option — in the form of the Rode XCM-50.
BGR.com

OnePlus 11 review: Turning things up to 11

OnePlus has grown a lot from its former self. While once known as the “flagship killer,” OnePlus’ phones these days tend towards simply being…flagships. But that’s far from a bad thing — as a mature brand, OnePlus has still been building relatively high-end, well-respected phones. The latest and greatest is the OnePlus 11 — which offers a new take on OnePlus phone design, and bumped up specs from the previous-generation.
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $25 Echo Dot, $4.50 smart plugs, Samsung TVs, more

Wednesday’s top deals include several fan favorites among our readers, plus some great Super Bowl TV sales that you should check out. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 at Amazon, matching the all-time low. Plus, you can pick up an Echo Dot for only $24.99. Best-selling smart plugs are on sale for $4.50 each, and Samsung TVs have deep discounts ahead of the big game.
BGR.com

Today’s deals: Galaxy S23, $88 robot vacuum, AirPods Pro 2, more

Thursday’s top deals include one impressive offer we need to highlight before we get to the rest. BGR readers can score an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Following this link and you’ll save $100 on the Galaxy S23 instead of $50. Better yet, you’ll save $150 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Plus instead of $100.
BGR.com

Realme now has the fastest-charging phone in the world

If you had to guess who would have the fastest-charging phone in the world, would you have guessed Realme?. That actually seems like a pretty solid bet. Companies like Realme, Oppo, and others, while not the most popular brands in the world, have always made waves by being some of the first to implement cutting-edge technologies into their smartphones. The GT Neo 5, which the company just launched, is going after the latest and greatest charging technology.
BGR.com

microLED Apple Watch Ultra slated to 2025

Rumors about a microLED Apple Watch Ultra started in the last few weeks. While it was unclear whether Apple was planning a 2024 or 2025 release, display analyst Ross Young confirms that this product will be available only in 2025. In its earning call, microLED supplier Osram noted that it...
BGR.com

Rumor: Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C port to approved accessories

A rumor shared on Weibo (via MacRumors) suggests that iPhone 15 series’ new USB-C port will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. The information comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience. While Apple already offers a USB-C port for the...
BGR.com

Preorder the OnePlus 11 and get a $100 Amazon gift card

In our OnePlus 11 review, we covered all the key areas where the latest OnePlus phone improves upon its predecessors. From the display and overall performance to camera quality and software, OnePlus has made impressive strides. If you’ve seen all you need to see and you know the OnePlus 11...
BGR.com

Apple executive praises iPhone 14 repairable glass back

The iPhone 14 series launched five months ago. While the Pro versions were praised due to the new camera system and the redesigned Dynamic Island cutout, the regular models didn’t get the attention Apple was expecting. Even the Plus model, which offers the best battery in an iPhone ever,...
BGR.com

M2 Pro Mac mini shows the power of Apple silicon compared to $15K Mac Pro

Unveiled a few weeks ago, the M2 Pro Mac mini is an impressive machine that blurs the line between the 2022 Mac Studio and the 2019 Mac Pro. While the Cupertino firm is due to release an Apple silicon Mac Pro soon, rumors so far show that this product might not be as modular as users would expect, and it wouldn’t have many that features to differentiate it from the Mac Studio – which is why Apple may not release a new iteration of this product for a while.
BGR.com

Apple TV Plus: Price, shows, supported devices, and more

Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV Plus is home to Apple’s original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With an award-winning catalog, users can stream high-quality shows on their Apple devices, selected smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Here’s what you need to know about the service. To date,...
BGR.com

Android 14 is here with its first developer preview

Get out of the way ChatGPT — Android 14 is here. For developers. As a preview. Today, Google officially unveiled the Android 14 Developer Preview. This means that, for developers who are part of the program, they can download the first developer preview of Android 14 to select devices in order to discover new features and what else is in store for the next generation of the operating system.
BGR.com

Concept: iPhone 15 Ultra could look like this

Rumors about Apple ditching or adding an iPhone 15 Ultra to this year’s lineup are ramping up. According to analysts, Apple might be planning to switch the stainless steel and glass finish to a new titanium one. With that in mind, industrial designer Jonas Daehnert posted on Twitter a...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 launch: I’ll stick with my iPhone 14 Pro, thanks

The Galaxy S23 lineup is set to launch next week on February 17th, but I won’t be one of the people lining up to get my hands on one. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is Samsung’s competitor to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will officially launch on Friday, February 17th. Samsung unveiled the latest generation of its flagship smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked last week, taking a direct shot at Apple’s latest pro iPhones. While the S23 Ultra has some technical advantages compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models when it comes to video, there’s not much that Samsung can do to get me to consider the new phone.
BGR.com

WhatsApp Status adds five new features for iOS and Android users

The Stories-like WhatsApp Status feature has received five new privacy functions that will make the popular disappearing posts even more fun and personal to use. The announcement was made through a blog post. Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They...
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy