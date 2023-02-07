ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concept: iPhone 15 Ultra could look like this

By José Adorno
 5 days ago
Image: Jonas Daehnert

Rumors about Apple ditching or adding an iPhone 15 Ultra to this year’s lineup are ramping up. According to analysts, Apple might be planning to switch the stainless steel and glass finish to a new titanium one.

With that in mind, industrial designer Jonas Daehnert posted on Twitter a concept of how the iPhone 15 Ultra could look based on the Apple Watch Ultra. For example, the iPhone would have a rugged ringer switch, rounded corners, and even an Orange Action Button.

He says his iPhone 15 Ultra concept is not based on leaks, as he simply “adapted the design of the Watch Ultra and combined it with a smaller [iPhone] Pro.” That said, his idea could still give us a glimpse of what to expect from an iPhone 15 Ultra, such as a bulkier and rugged design.

What do we know about the iPhone 15 Ultra

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said Apple could be planning to add an iPhone 15 Ultra to the iPhone lineup or replace the Pro Max version with this model. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, on the other hand, talks about the design of this upcoming iPhone:

The more expensive models will move closer to the portless/buttonless iPhone design that Apple is rumored to be working toward. Kuo says the iPhone 15 Pros will not have any physical buttons at all. Instead, Apple will introduce new solid-state power and volume buttons similar to the Touch ID home button on older iPhone and iPad models.

In addition, this iPhone could feature the A17 Bionic chip in the 3nm process, which offers better performance while requiring about 35% less power than the current generation of processors.

Besides the price increase, the more important feature of the iPhone 15 Ultra could be the new periscope lens, which will also remain exclusive to this larger model with the iPhone 16 series. A periscope lens would finally bring better zoom capabilities to the iPhone.

BGR.com

How to protect children online with iPhone and iPad

On Safer Internet Day, Apple celebrates this date by sharing a few tips and tricks to protect children online with iPhone and iPad. As a company that praises privacy, sharing these tricks is important in a connected world, where children also interact online to learn, talk to friends, and play games.
BGR.com

BGR.com

