5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
Knicks And Bulls Reportedly Discussing Trade For NBA All-Star?
According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have discussed a trade for Zach LaVine.
Damian Lillard’s stunned reaction to Josh Hart Knicks trade caught on camera
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wasn’t exactly over the moon when he found out teammate Josh Hart was traded to the Knicks. Lillard, along with the other members of the Trail Blazers, found out Hart would be traded just before warmups were set to start for their home tilt against the Golden State Warriors. The Villanova product was scratched from the starting lineup and gave his teammates hugs before exiting the court. A photographer caught the stunned reaction from the Blazers and Lillard embracing Hart in their final moments as teammates. “I tripped on it for a little bit,” Lillard admitted...
76ers: Who Could Be Pursued In Buyout Market?
Despite the deadline having closed, the Sixers could still make further moves in the buyout market.
Blazers fix major weakness in trade deadline deal for two-time All-Defensive player
A couple of hours before the 3 PM ET NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed one of their glaring weaknesses in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After a strong start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers have faltered in a major way over the last two months. Certainly, Damian Lillard missing some time during that period had a notable effect. However, the teams fall in the standings, and our NBA power rankings, have mostly come due to their play of defense.
NBA Insider Reveals Three Examples Of Disrespect Kyrie Irving Received From The Brooklyn Nets
Three times when Kyrie Irving was disrespected by the Brooklyn Nets.
4 backup big men Sixers should take a look at on the buyout market
The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the deadline when they moved Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also brought Philadelphia below the luxury tax line. The move gives the Sixers another...
Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers
The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. Thybulle is known... The post Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
Obi Stays, Rose Won't Go: Knicks Keep Embattled Vets Away From Trade Deadline
Obi Toppin and Derrick reportedly drew a lot of trade interest but both seem destined to be New York Knicks for at least a little while longer.
Boban Marjanovic to be waived, re-signed by Rockets
The Rockets intend to waive and then re-sign Boban Marjanovic, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle (subscriber link). Houston is receiving two players as part of the Eric Gordon trade and needs to release one from its current roster to finalize the deal, and Marjanovic will temporarily be the odd man out, Feigen writes.
BREAKING: Magic, Terrence Ross Agree to Buyout; What's Next?
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
Jae Crowder trade: Bucks acquire veteran forward from Nets for five second-round picks
The Milwaukee Bucks got their man. In exchange for five second-round picks, veteran forward Jae Crowder will be rerouted from the Brooklyn Nets to the Bucks, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. This is a three-way trade that could be folded into the Kevin Durant blockbuster, which would...
Trade Deadline Offers for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby Revealed
The Toronto Raptors received offers from the Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, and Golden State Warriors for O.G. Anunoby at the trade deadline
LA Linked To Superstar Point Guard As Potential Offseason Trade
Current Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young has not had a great start to his 2022-23 season, at least not so far. Early on, tensions between Young and Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan had devolved so much that McMillan considered resigning, at least according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hawks CEO Steven Coonin quickly refuted the claim that there was that much trouble in paradise.
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
Mikal Bridges has honest take on being part of Kevin Durant trade
Mikal Bridges was the key piece of the Brooklyn Nets’ return as part of the Kevin Durant trade, and the standout young winger is definitely not hurt by that. Bridges is the most valuable player the Phoenix Suns gave up to acquire Durant, and he was asked Saturday about being part of the deal. The... The post Mikal Bridges has honest take on being part of Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
