WhatsApp Status adds five new features for iOS and Android users

Image: WhatsApp

The Stories-like WhatsApp Status feature has received five new privacy functions that will make the popular disappearing posts even more fun and personal to use. The announcement was made through a blog post.

Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They disappear in 24 hours and may include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more. Just like your personal chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is protected by end-to-end encryption so you can share privately and securely. We’re excited to add a set of new features to status on WhatsApp that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others.

Here are the new WhatsApp Status features rolling out to Android and iOS users:

Status Reactions: With Status Reactions, users can provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from friends and close contacts. Users just new to swipe up a Status post and tap one of the eight emojis available.

Status Profile Rings for New Updates: This profile ring will ensure users never miss a new post from a loved one, as it will appear every time someone shares a status update. It will be visible in the chat list, group participant lists, and contact info.

Private Audience Selector: Users can choose who can see WhatsApp Status posts. According to the company, it’s “providing you with the flexibility to update your privacy settings per status so you can choose who views your status each time you update it.”

Voice Status: One of the most exciting features announced lets you express yourself by sharing a 30 seconds record on WhatsApp Status. The company says it can be used for sending more personal updates, especially “if you feel more comfortable expressing yourself by talking rather than typing.”

Link Preview on Status: Last but not least, when someone posts a link on Status, users can automatically see a visual preview of the link content, just like when someone sends a message on a chat.

WhatsApp says these features have started to roll out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.