Woman Uses Tool to Create Wood Design on Nightstands and It Looks Like the Real Deal

Nowadays, if you want a certain piece of furniture, but want be mindful of your budget, it’s quite easy to find it by thrifting, going to Facebook Marketplace or scouring up and down your neighborhood streets in search of the item on the sidewalk and then take it home to add your personal touches to it in the hopes of creating the look you’re going for.

Such is the case with this latest furniture flip from TikTok user @studio_adash . She purchased for an amazing price of $40 and with a little creativity and a handy tool, transformed these bedside tables into faux wood beauties!

After bringing these nightstands home, she began to work on them by sanding down the entire body of the nightstands before peeling off the damaged areas and repairing it. She then primed and painted the nightstands in a beautiful oof-white color and gave the tops of the nightstand a wood top finish by painting them with a few thin coats of a liquid wood paint made of 60% wood fibers. Afterwards, she used a paint stain and a wood grain tool to create the realistic wood grain pattern before proceeding to add an additional coat of the stain, a white-wash coat and a sealant.

The before and after appearance of the these nightstands look completely different and you wouldn’t be able to tell that the tops aren’t made of real wood !

