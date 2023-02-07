ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

OnePlus 11 review: Turning things up to 11

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuEqn_0kfEnTSC00
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

OnePlus has grown a lot from its former self. While once known as the “flagship killer,” OnePlus’ phones these days tend towards simply being…flagships. But that’s far from a bad thing — as a mature brand, OnePlus has still been building relatively high-end, well-respected phones. The latest and greatest is the OnePlus 11 — which offers a new take on OnePlus phone design, and bumped up specs from the previous-generation.

At $699, the OnePlus 11, however, isn’t necessarily overly expensive, especially in a world of $1,000+ flagship devices. That said, it also has some seriously tough competition to go up against.

How does the OnePlus 11 fair in an arguably crowded smartphone world? I’ve been using it to find out.

OnePlus 11 design

OnePlus has once again changed the design language on its phones, and I’m in two minds about it. I don’t mind the fact that OnePlus is trying something new — but it took me some time to get used to the huge round camera module on the back of the phone here.

On the front of the device can be found the 6.7-inch display — with slightly curved edges on the two sides. In the top left corner of the display is the round camera cutout. On the right side is a ringer switch (which I’m glad to see) and a power button. On the left side is the volume rocker. At the bottom is the USB-C port for charging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktmRl_0kfEnTSC00

Most interesting however is the back of the phone, with its huge round camera module. I’m not necessarily thrilled with the look, but it’s also far from ugly — and many will love it. The phone is available in Titan Black and Eternal Green, with the latter being the model I’m reviewing; it’s a subtle green color. I like it, but it does attract fingerprints

Overall, the design of the OnePlus 11 is relatively sleek and stylish — and I’m glad to see OnePlus is still trying something new.

OnePlus 11 display

The display on the OnePlus 11 is a 6.7 inch display, with a resolution of 1,440p and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. This, to me at least, feels like somewhat of an inflection point for phone displays. To date, most phones in this price range have offered at most a 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate — but with the OnePlus 11, we finally get both without paying more than $900 or so. I’m glad to see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwDZQ_0kfEnTSC00

The display on the OnePlus 11 is excellent — it’s crisp and detailed and it gets bright enough to be usable even in direct sunlight. Additionally, it is also extremely smooth, thanks to the high refresh rate.

Overall, the display on the OnePlus 11 is one of the best I’ve ever seen — and it’s one of the highlights of the device.

OnePlus 11 performance

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 11 certainly doesn’t disappoint. The device has the latest-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. That’s a pretty wide delta in RAM options, though 8GB will probably still be enough for most. The model I am reviewing has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16urvW_0kfEnTSC00

In day to day life, the OnePlus 11 performed excellently. It never skipped a beat in multitasking, loading apps, and running games — and it was generally one of the fastest phones I’ve used.

Overall, the OnePlus 11 is an incredibly powerful device, and should be more than powerful enough for most users for at least a few years.

OnePlus 11 battery and charging

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which is pretty typical for a phone of this size. In my experience, the battery was able to power the device for a day of moderate use. That being said, it wasn’t an incredibly long-lasting battery.

That’s likely one of the side-effects of having a high refresh-rate display combined with a high resolution — the battery gets drained faster. As someone who keeps my phone charged up, I don’t mind — but heavy users may find themselves having to charge during the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR4w2_0kfEnTSC00

Thankfully, the OnePlus 11 has fast-charging. It can charge at up to 80W, which is very quick.

However, one of the biggest missed opportunities here is the lack of wireless charging. OnePlus, and Oppo in general, have been pioneering fast wireless charging for years now — so it’s hugely disappointing to see no wireless charging here.

OnePlus 11 camera

The OnePlus 11 comes with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera array — a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. It’s a good selection of cameras that make the camera array on the OnePlus 11 quite versatile.

In general use, with decent lighting, the OnePlus 11 is able to produce detailed photos with good color reproduction. The telephoto lens is only a 2x zoom camera, so images zoomed further than that look fine, but can be a little grainy at times. The Pixel line is still able to deliver better digital zoom.

In low light, the OnePlus 11 was still able to capture decent images. Of course, there are other phones out there that take better low-light images — but for the price, the OnePlus 11 isn’t bad at all.

On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which again is relatively detailed and clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPTSe_0kfEnTSC00

The fact is that any high-end phone these days captures excellent photos. There are phones with better camera systems — but the OnePlus 11 is great for photography, especially when you look at the price.

OnePlus 11 software

The OnePlus 11 continues the trend of OnePlus slowly getting Oppo-ified — but it doesn’t necessarily go much further than previous-gen OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 11 still feels mostly OnePlus-like, though areas like the Settings menu can’t help but feel a bit cheap, in my opinion.

That being said, OnePlus continues to offer good customization options, and features like the OnePlus Shelf are still here, which is nice. Overall, the software experience is fine, though I still prefer more scaled-back software experiences like that on the Pixel.

OnePlus says the phone will get four years of major software updates and five years of security updates. That’s a step forward, and while we’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens, it’s generally good that phone manufacturers are making an effort to offer more software updates.

Conclusions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KK6C_0kfEnTSC00

The OnePlus 11 is an excellent device. It has a great design, an amazing display, powerful performance, and good battery life. The cameras are good and the software experience is fine — though I still like more stock-like experiences.

Overall, for the price, there’s really not much to complain about — this is a great device, and one that I would definitely recommend.

The competition

The OnePlus 11 is in a bit of a sweet spot, price-wise. It is a more versatile device than the cheaper Pixel 7, but I prefer the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro. There’s also the newly-announced Galaxy S23 series, though I haven’t tested a Galaxy S23 just yet.

Ultimately, if $700 is your hard price cap, then the OnePlus 11 is probably the way to go — but if you can stretch your budget, then something like Pixel 7 Pro is worth considering.

Should I buy the OnePlus 11?

Yes. If you want a phone that’s $700 or less, the OnePlus 11 is a great option.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Realme now has the fastest-charging phone in the world

If you had to guess who would have the fastest-charging phone in the world, would you have guessed Realme?. That actually seems like a pretty solid bet. Companies like Realme, Oppo, and others, while not the most popular brands in the world, have always made waves by being some of the first to implement cutting-edge technologies into their smartphones. The GT Neo 5, which the company just launched, is going after the latest and greatest charging technology.
BGR.com

Preorder the OnePlus 11 and get a $100 Amazon gift card

In our OnePlus 11 review, we covered all the key areas where the latest OnePlus phone improves upon its predecessors. From the display and overall performance to camera quality and software, OnePlus has made impressive strides. If you’ve seen all you need to see and you know the OnePlus 11...
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $25 Echo Dot, $4.50 smart plugs, Samsung TVs, more

Wednesday’s top deals include several fan favorites among our readers, plus some great Super Bowl TV sales that you should check out. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 at Amazon, matching the all-time low. Plus, you can pick up an Echo Dot for only $24.99. Best-selling smart plugs are on sale for $4.50 each, and Samsung TVs have deep discounts ahead of the big game.
BGR.com

Concept: iPhone 15 Ultra could look like this

Rumors about Apple ditching or adding an iPhone 15 Ultra to this year’s lineup are ramping up. According to analysts, Apple might be planning to switch the stainless steel and glass finish to a new titanium one. With that in mind, industrial designer Jonas Daehnert posted on Twitter a...
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro beats Galaxy S23 Ultra as fastest smartphone

It’s been four months since Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic chip. While the company already touted that this was the fastest smartphone available, a Geekbench score shows even the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is still behind Apple’s premium smartphone.
BGR.com

M2 Pro Mac mini shows the power of Apple silicon compared to $15K Mac Pro

Unveiled a few weeks ago, the M2 Pro Mac mini is an impressive machine that blurs the line between the 2022 Mac Studio and the 2019 Mac Pro. While the Cupertino firm is due to release an Apple silicon Mac Pro soon, rumors so far show that this product might not be as modular as users would expect, and it wouldn’t have many that features to differentiate it from the Mac Studio – which is why Apple may not release a new iteration of this product for a while.
BGR.com

Halide adds Neural Telephoto feature to non-Pro iPhone models

The popular camera app for iPhone, Halide, is now introducing an important feature to non-Pro users. With version 2.11, the camera client is bringing Neural Telephoto to people with iPhone SE to iPhone 14 models. Since these iPhones don’t offer a Telephoto lens, which is exclusive to iPhone Pro models,...
BGR.com

WhatsApp Status adds five new features for iOS and Android users

The Stories-like WhatsApp Status feature has received five new privacy functions that will make the popular disappearing posts even more fun and personal to use. The announcement was made through a blog post. Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They...
BGR.com

Lifelong Android user shares impressions after switching to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro

We’ve seen the iPhone vs. Android debate play out over and over again, with fierce defenders on both sides. Over time, the two ecosystems have become more similar when it comes to design and software features. But there are still more Android users switching to iPhones than vice versa. Oftentimes, Android users also share their thoughts on the improved experience inside Apple’s walled garden. The latest such testimonial comes from a lifetime Android user who spent $1,400 on a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro and AppleCare+.
BGR.com

Rumor: Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C port to approved accessories

A rumor shared on Weibo (via MacRumors) suggests that iPhone 15 series’ new USB-C port will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. The information comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience. While Apple already offers a USB-C port for the...
BGR.com

Today’s deals: Galaxy S23, $88 robot vacuum, AirPods Pro 2, more

Thursday’s top deals include one impressive offer we need to highlight before we get to the rest. BGR readers can score an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Following this link and you’ll save $100 on the Galaxy S23 instead of $50. Better yet, you’ll save $150 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Plus instead of $100.
BGR.com

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 review (14-inch, M1 Pro): The best gets better

The 2021 MacBook Pro redefined the MacBook Pro series, and how Apple approached laptops in general. The laptop finally did away with the approach of putting thinness and minimalism over all else, adding useful ports, an excellent keyboard, and more. Now, two years later, the laptop is due for a refresh — and it got one in the form of the 2023 MacBook Pro.
BGR.com

Apple can’t stop thinking about an Apple Watch with camera

Over the last few years, Apple has been granted three patents regarding an Apple Watch with a camera. This time, Patently Apple says the company received an Apple Watch patent with a detachable watch segment that has a camera at the bottom of the device from the US Patent and Trademark Office.
BGR.com

TP-Link Tapo P125M Matter smart switch review: Matter is finally here

The smart home world is rapidly changing. For the past decade or so, device manufacturers have essentially had to choose which ecosystems they want to support — and the more they pick, the more money and effort they have to pour into development. Finally, however, that’s now changing — with the release of the unifying and ecosystem-bridging Matter smart home standard. The TP-Link Tapo P125M plug is one of the first of those new Matter-compatible devices.
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Pro Max will get an even brighter display

Whether Apple ends up calling it the iPhone 15 Ultra or not, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is shaping up to be a unique handset this year. Unlike previous Pro Max versions, this one will feature several exclusive features that might not be available on the smaller Pro. According to some rumors, the handset should pack a periscope zoom camera, extra RAM, and a titanium case.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 launch: I’ll stick with my iPhone 14 Pro, thanks

The Galaxy S23 lineup is set to launch next week on February 17th, but I won’t be one of the people lining up to get my hands on one. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is Samsung’s competitor to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will officially launch on Friday, February 17th. Samsung unveiled the latest generation of its flagship smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked last week, taking a direct shot at Apple’s latest pro iPhones. While the S23 Ultra has some technical advantages compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models when it comes to video, there’s not much that Samsung can do to get me to consider the new phone.
BGR.com

microLED Apple Watch Ultra slated to 2025

Rumors about a microLED Apple Watch Ultra started in the last few weeks. While it was unclear whether Apple was planning a 2024 or 2025 release, display analyst Ross Young confirms that this product will be available only in 2025. In its earning call, microLED supplier Osram noted that it...
BGR.com

Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result

ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
BGR.com

Pixel 7 Pro volume rockers are falling off at an alarming rate

Even with its issues, Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best flagship Android smartphones on the planet. Unfortunately, the number and severity of those issues continue to grow with each passing month. The latest problem might be the most baffling to date, as some users are reporting that the volume rockers are falling off their Pixel 7 Pro units.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy