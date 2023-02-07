ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Man dies in Pierce Co. four-vehicle crash

ELLSWORTH — A Hager City man died during a four-vehicle collision Monday night in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Highway 35, near 1200th Street.

A Dodge Ram operated by Douglas Whaley, 49, of Hager City, was assisting in removing a Chrysler 300 operated by Brianna Cox, 24, of Prescott, from the ditch when a box truck operated by Alim Abdullah, 44, of Dallas, Texas, was northbound on Highway 35 and struck Whaley's vehicle.

The box truck then struck a Pontiac Grand Am operated by Maunee Rasmusson-Waltman, 24, of Prescott.

Whaley was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he later died. A 13-year-old passenger in his vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries.

A 3-week-old baby, a passenger in the Chrysler 300, was taken to a Hastings, Minn., hospital with undetermined injuries.

Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

Eau Claire, WI
Community Policy