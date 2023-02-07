Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
RUMOR: The star trade Kevin Durant wanted Nets to make before Suns blockbuster
It’s been quite a 72-hour stretch for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost two superstar players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the blink of an eye. The Nets went all in to try to poach Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam from north of the border to convince Durant to stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
‘Weirdo activity’: Kyle Kuzma sounds off after furious rant from Russell Westbrook’s wife
Russell Westbrook’s wife had time. Nina Westbrook blasted all the critics for branding the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard as a “locker room vampire” – a rant Kyle Kuzma agreed with. Kuzma called it “weirdo activity” for talking heads to hurl all that vitriol at...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
RUMOR: Miles Bridges’ role in Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels trade to Sixers, revealed
The Charlotte Hornets didn’t make too much noise during what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. More than a few folks out there expected the Hornets to be sellers ahead of the deadline, only to be left disappointed by the fact that Charlotte only ended up offloading two role players in exchange for future second-round picks.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The San Antonio Spurs did not really surprise a lot of people when they dealt center Jakob Poeltl and wingman Josh Richardson at the NBA trade deadline this past Thursday. Many people already expected that Spurs would prioritize their rebuild anyway. They actually did that. However, did they take as much in return as they possibly could? Or did they sell their assets short? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Spurs may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Suns lock up Terrence Ross after buyout battle with Mavs
The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross. Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1