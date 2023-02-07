Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
RUMOR: The star trade Kevin Durant wanted Nets to make before Suns blockbuster
It’s been quite a 72-hour stretch for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost two superstar players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the blink of an eye. The Nets went all in to try to poach Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam from north of the border to convince Durant to stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
D’Angelo Russell gets honest on teaming up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis in LA
D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Davon Reed spoke to the media for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, for Russell, it’ll be his second go-round in purple-and-gold after spending his rookie season playing alongside Kobe Bryant. Now, he gets to team up with another legend: LeBron James.
Kevin Durant destroys Kendrick Perkins on IG after Suns trade
On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.
Suns’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
Looking for a big mistake from the Phoenix Suns’ eventful NBA trade deadline is a fool’s errand. The Western Conference powerhouse came out as the biggest winner of the week after successfully trading for ex-Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. With that trade, the Suns shot up the title rankings. Depending on who you ask, they’re either title favorites or one of the top contenders.
‘Weirdo activity’: Kyle Kuzma sounds off after furious rant from Russell Westbrook’s wife
Russell Westbrook’s wife had time. Nina Westbrook blasted all the critics for branding the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard as a “locker room vampire” – a rant Kyle Kuzma agreed with. Kuzma called it “weirdo activity” for talking heads to hurl all that vitriol at...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
D’Angelo Russell’s first shot after trade for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline in hopes of improving their roster and trying to make a postseason run. In a three-team trade including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, the Lakers reacquired D’Angelo Russell whom they originally drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Russell suited up in his first game for the Lakers this season on Saturday on the road against the Golden State Warriors and he scored the Lakers first points of the game on a drive and finish at the basket.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen McDaniels sounds off on debut with Joel Embiid, Sixers
BROOKLYN, NY — Two games into his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen McDaniels is undefeated. Neither win was particularly good but still, the beginning of his time Sixers has been good for him and the team. After watching from the bench as the Sixers beat the New York Knicks on Friday, he played 15 […] The post Jalen McDaniels sounds off on debut with Joel Embiid, Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Miles Bridges’ role in Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels trade to Sixers, revealed
The Charlotte Hornets didn’t make too much noise during what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. More than a few folks out there expected the Hornets to be sellers ahead of the deadline, only to be left disappointed by the fact that Charlotte only ended up offloading two role players in exchange for future second-round picks.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
