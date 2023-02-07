ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green

Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade

Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Kevin Durant destroys Kendrick Perkins on IG after Suns trade

On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.
Suns’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

Looking for a big mistake from the Phoenix Suns’ eventful NBA trade deadline is a fool’s errand. The Western Conference powerhouse came out as the biggest winner of the week after successfully trading for ex-Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. With that trade, the Suns shot up the title rankings. Depending on who you ask, they’re either title favorites or one of the top contenders.
D’Angelo Russell’s first shot after trade for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline in hopes of improving their roster and trying to make a postseason run. In a three-team trade including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, the Lakers reacquired D’Angelo Russell whom they originally drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Russell suited up in his first game for the Lakers this season on Saturday on the road against the Golden State Warriors and he scored the Lakers first points of the game on a drive and finish at the basket.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports

The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen McDaniels sounds off on debut with Joel Embiid, Sixers

BROOKLYN, NY — Two games into his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen McDaniels is undefeated. Neither win was particularly good but still, the beginning of his time Sixers has been good for him and the team. After watching from the bench as the Sixers beat the New York Knicks on Friday, he played 15 […] The post Jalen McDaniels sounds off on debut with Joel Embiid, Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
