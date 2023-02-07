ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It Seems So Manipulative’: Armie Hammer’s Rape Accuser Effie Accuses Actor Of Trying To Shut Her Up

By Ryan Naumann
 5 days ago
Armie Hammer ’s rape accuser Effie has broken her silence after the actor spoke for the first time about the sexual assault allegations surrounding him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Effie Angelova , 26, trashed Hammer on her social media account on Monday, days after AirMail published the first interview with the disgraced star following his fall from grace.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hammer was axed from several big projects and shunned from Hollywood after multiple women came forward with accusations against Hammer.

The majority of women claimed Hammer was into BDSM kink and had a thing for cannibalism fetish. Text messages sent by the actor were leaked online.

In his interview, Hammer claimed he was sexually abused by a young pastor when he was 13. He said, “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control."

In the chat, Hammer admitted to being emotionally abusive to women but denied he was ever physically abusive. He said the “rape” that Effie claims was actually a pre-planned consensual moment by the two. He said, “Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

Hammer said he tried to take his own life after the scandal erupted. He said, “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark.” The actor said he changed his mind after thinking about his kids on the shore.

She wrote , “Let’s talk about Armie’s ocean story . Years ago I told Armie how some of his abuse of me had affected not only me, but my family. His response was that he was sorry my parents had “gotten so involved.” They weren’t “involved.” He was just sorry I was telling my family.”

Effie said that Hammer had repeatedly slammed her head against a wall during one incident.

Effie said Hammer had previously claimed to her that he tried to take his own life in the past.

“It made me so worried about him, he made me feel bad for telling him his abuse messed me up and it made me want to take care of him instead,” she said.

“He disappeared for a couple days which only made me more worried about him,” she added . “Now he claims his ocean story happened after I spoke out publicly.”

“It seems so manipulative because he knows his ocean story shut me up last time and evoked sympathy and it's like now he's trying it again,” she added.

“I think on some level he feels guilty,” Effie said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported , the LAPD launched an investigation into Hammer but no criminal charges have been brought. Sources close to the actor do not believe he will face charges when the investigation has concluded.

