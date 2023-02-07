BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This is not just any ordinary Thursday, it is National Pizza Day. Nationaltoday.com provides a breakdown of the history surrounding the cheesy pie. Over time, pizza lovers have tried everything from deep dish to thin crust and in between. Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, pineapple and even spinach have all had their moment on a pie.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO