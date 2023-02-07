Read full article on original website
Springfield man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man pleads guilty to wire fraud in connection with a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., Chaz Watkins, 35, of Springfield admitted that using Louisiana inmates’ and other’s personal information between December 2019 and September 2021 to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
