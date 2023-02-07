Read full article on original website
Related
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Click10.com
Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden, hosting both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie affair at the White House, raised his glass for a toast. Standing under a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, he told the people in the room to remember who they were. “We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together.”
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Republicans in favor of cutting Medicare, Social Security do not include Mitch McConnell who says "it's just a bad idea"
Kentucky senator Mitch McConnel is apparently opposed to Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott's stance on sunsetting federal legislation, including Social Security, every five years. He condemns the idea as a "bad" one that is not the sentiment of the Republican party (source).
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Click10.com
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's office said...
Click10.com
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The FBI search on Friday for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana — after ot hers were found by his lawyers recently — followed the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
Click10.com
Young, healthy people don’t need another COVID-19 booster, vaccine experts say
As the US decides its future regarding COVID-19 vaccination plans, vaccine experts say that young and healthier people don’t need another booster, according to a report by CNN. According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bivalent booster, which has been available since September, has...
Click10.com
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
BEIJING – The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration's pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese...
Click10.com
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified
WASHINGTON – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months voluntarily turned over to federal investigators additional papers marked as classified as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night. The legal team also provided an empty...
Comments / 0