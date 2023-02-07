ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Click10.com

Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden, hosting both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie affair at the White House, raised his glass for a toast. Standing under a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, he told the people in the room to remember who they were. “We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together.”
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Click10.com

Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's office said...
Click10.com

How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents

Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The FBI search on Friday for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana — after ot hers were found by his lawyers recently — followed the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
Click10.com

Young, healthy people don’t need another COVID-19 booster, vaccine experts say

As the US decides its future regarding COVID-19 vaccination plans, vaccine experts say that young and healthier people don’t need another booster, according to a report by CNN. According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bivalent booster, which has been available since September, has...
Click10.com

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

BEIJING – The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration's pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese...
Click10.com

AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months voluntarily turned over to federal investigators additional papers marked as classified as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night. The legal team also provided an empty...
