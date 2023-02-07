Read full article on original website
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Amazon Bets Big on ‘Bosch’ with 2 New Spinoff Series
“Bosch” is a full-fledged TV universe now. The long-running police procedural starring Titus Welliver is getting two new spinoff series from Amazon Studios. Currently untitled, the two series in development at Amazon are based on characters created by Michael Connelly in his series of Henry Bosch detective novels. One will focus on Jerry Edgar, a LAPD detective and Bosch’s former partner. Jamie Hector, best known for “The Wire,” played the character in all seven seasons of the original “Bosch” series. The second show will star the character of Renee Ballard, who first appeared in Connelly’s 2017’s novel “The Late Show” and crossed...
Netflix Docuseries ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ to Feature New Footage of Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix’s next docu-series, “Waco: American Apocalypse,” will dig into how cult leader David Koresh faced off with the federal government in bloody 51-day siege. Directed by Tiller Russell (“Night Stalker”), the upcoming series will feature three 50 minute episodes and premiere March 22, Variety has learned exclusively. The launch date coincides with the 30th anniversary of the national tragedy. In 1993, TV viewers around the world became fascinated by the live reporting of the Waco conflict, which has since been touted as the largest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War. Original Productions (“Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy,”...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's 2nd Best Known TV Anthology Series After "The Twilight Zone"
The genius of the late, great writer Rod Serling is found throughout the history of television and film. The original Planet of the Apes feature film, and The Twilight Zone anthology TV series are shining examples of Serling's masterful work.
A mom group now says that a new HBO spinoff should be canceled-The main character has new preferences than once scripted
One Million Moms (1MM) is a group that recently announced its belief that parents should “not be fooled by Velma, the new adult Scooby-Doo cartoon series now streaming on HBO Max.” The organization has a dedicated petition on its website for interested parties to sign, urging HBO Max to cancel the new adult animated series, Velma. The new Velma is of South Asian descent, and she is, apparently, not the Velma some have come to grow and love. [i]
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Centered on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe. Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show. The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon...
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
‘Ripley’ Showtime Limited Series Starring Andrew Scott Moving To Netflix
EXCLUSIVE: Ripley, an upcoming Showtime drama starring Andrew Scott, has found a new home at Netflix. Deals are still being finalized but the limited series from The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels, is headed to the global streamer, I hear. Reps for Netflix and Showtime declined comment. The relocation happened pretty fast over the last few days, sources said. When Deadline revealed last week that another upcoming Showtime series, drama Three Women, was being shopped after the network had opted not to proceed with it ahead of its integration into Paramount+,...
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Watch the Teaser for Donald Glover Co-Created Series ‘Swarm’
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. The teaser for forthcoming Donald Glover and Janine Nabers-created series, Swarm, has dropped via Amazon Prime Video. Forthcoming Donald Glover and Janine Nabers co-created series, Swarm, is exposing the dark side of music fandom. On Friday (February 10), a first...
A live-action Spider-Man Noir series is coming from Amazon
Spider-Man Noir might not be returning in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels, but apparently the hardboiled, black-and-white Marvel hero is about to make his live-action debut in a new Amazon series. Variety reports that Sony and Amazon are developing a currently untitled Spider-Man series that “will follow...
Jony Ive’s latest design is the emblem for King Charles’ coronation
Jony Ive and his design firm LoveFrom designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The emblem will be used throughout the festivities surrounding the king’s coronation in May and on official coronation merchandise. “It is...
Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
It’s the first full week of February, and there are a ton of intriguing movies out on streaming this week. The Tamil heist thriller Thunivu is at the top of our list, and it’s one of three new Netflix releases this week (including a rom-com with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon). There are also two Oscar-nominated movies new to HBO Max, two very interesting new releases on Shudder, the VOD debuts of two of the most highly acclaimed movies of 2022, and much more.
Phoebe Dynevor To Star In Thriller ‘Wichita Libra’; Mister Smith Sets EFM Sales Launch, UTA Handling North America
Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor will star in the Kansas-set thriller Witchita Libra as a woman trying to solve a dark historic crime that tore apart her family and rural hometown. The thriller is the second feature of writer and director Henry Dunham, and follows The Standoff at Sparrow Creek which premiered in Toronto in 2018. The film is produced by Jay Van Hoy (The Lighthouse, The Witch and American Honey). Currently in pre-production, Witchita Libra begins shooting this year. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at the EFM and UTA is handling North American rights. The drama is set in the aftermath of...
Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Series for Season 2
Amazon's Prime Video had some good news for Chloe Grace Moretz fans on Thursday. The streamer renewed her science fiction series The Peripheral for a second season. The series is based on the best-selling 2014 novel by William Gibson. "We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and...
