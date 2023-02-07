ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KEPR

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
AUBURN, WA
KEPR

Washington Wine Industry's biggest event in full swing this week in Kennewick

Kennewick Wash. — This week at the Three Rivers Convention Center, grape growers, vintners, and industry leaders from across Washington and beyond, are gathering for the Annual Washington Wine-Growers Convention and Trade Show. Convention organizers say it's the Washington wine industry's biggest event of the year, and one of...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

