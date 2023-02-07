Read full article on original website
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Louisville, KY-based Eurofins Genomics US on Thursday announced it has launched a whole-plasmid sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology. The service will provide turnaround of samples on the same day that they arrive. Eurofins said it uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) generation 3 technology to quickly sequence whole plasmids without the...
Scientists at the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) have found a set of small RNA molecules, called microRNAs, in human pancreatic cells that are strongly associated with type 2 diabetes. The results of the large-scale genetic analysis, published on Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy...
