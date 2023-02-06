Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
The Bank of London Raises $40M Series C Extension
The Bank of London has topped up its Series C funding round with $40 million. With the fresh capital, announced in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) blog post, the bank’s Series C now totals $130 million, retaining the $1.1 billion valuation received during the initial round in 2021. This brings its total fundraising to $160 million, per the announcement.
Faro Health Secures $20M to Streamline Smart Clinical Trials
– Faro Health, a cloud-computing company that is developing digital infrastructure for smart clinical trials raises $20M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst to help scale the digital transformation of clinical trials––essentially making it easier and quicker for drug developers to greatly reduce the cost and time of trials.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
aiexpress.io
Thorne Healthtech Acquires Precon Health, for USD5M
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a New York-based firm growing options for a customized method to well being and wellness, acquired PreCon Well being, an organization centered on scientific discovery, secure and efficient merchandise that help wholesome mind operate. The quantity of the deal was USD5M. With the acquisition, Thorne HealthTech...
labpulse.com
Labcorp expects to complete Clinical Development business spin-off by mid-year
Labcorp said Thursday that it is planning to spin off its Clinical Development business as Fortrea and expects to complete the transaction in the middle of this year. Fortrea will operate as an independent, publicly traded contract research organization (CRO) that offers drug and medical device development services. With more than 19,000 people, the entity will provide Phases I through IV clinical trial management and commercialization solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations globally.
Zoom CEO Taking 98% Salary Cut as Company Lays off 1,300
Zoom has joined the tech layoff circus, cutting 1,300 jobs as the company’s CEO cuts his salary a whopping 98 percent. Despite Zoom’s continued popularity after a pandemic boom, CEO Eric Yuan said “the uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard—yet important—look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom’s long-term vision.” The company’s stock sits at $83 a share as of Tuesday, down significantly from its pandemic high of $559 per share in October 2020. In the letter to employees, Yuan said he will be turning down his corporate bonus, along with other executives who will also be taking 20 percent cuts to their salary. Laid off employees will receive “outplacement services” including up to 16 weeks of salary and health care coverage, their 2023 fiscal year bonus, and six months of stock vesting, Yuan’s letter said. “We will learn from the past to set ourselves up for future success, and redouble our efforts to help evolve Zoom to tomorrow,” Yuan concluded.Read it at SF Gate
healthcaredive.com
An inflection point for healthcare
The Great Plague in 14th-century Europe gave birth to the Renaissance, which ushered in a new age of advances in surgery, anatomy, physiology and medical research. As our society moves on after several years of a global pandemic, we’re at a similar moment of rebirth. To seize this moment in time to put the patient front and center in care delivery, healthcare leaders and clinicians must align on creating a revitalized delivery model that works for all patients.
ffnews.com
Nevly Money Launches with $1.25M Pre-Seed Round from Tenacity Venture Capital
Nevly announced the launch of its web app, “Nevly Money,” which leverages dramatic advances in financial technology to deliver personalized, data-driven solutions to the 48 million Americans currently struggling with poor credit scores. Nevly Money represents the most comprehensive tool on the market today for consumers who are looking to improve their credit scores. VC partner Tenacity Venture Capital is investing $1.25 million in a pre-seed round.
Print Magazine
Like Buying Frozen Pizza Dough: The Issue with Ready-Made Branding in Startup Culture
AI, XR, NFT, you name it, the tech industry and startups are at the frontline dealing with the most exciting innovations of tomorrow’s world, but when it comes to branding— especially in a company’s infancy— it has become a homogenous blur. Leading us to ask the question, Why? What is behind this trend of what appears to be a wave of ready-made and ubiquitous design among startup culture?
labpulse.com
BioReference offering Roche Diagnostics cytology test for women at high risk for HPV
BioReference Health on Thursday announced that it is now offering the Roche Diagnostics CINtec Plus Cytology test, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved dual-stain triage test for patients who have a high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) result. Healthcare providers can order the test through BioReference and its specialty division,...
labpulse.com
United Healthcare to offer coverage for Foundation Medicine CDx tests for multiple cancer types
Foundation Medicine announced on Thursday that United Healthcare will provide commercial coverage for the firm’s FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx companion diagnostic (CDx) tests. FoundationOne CDx is a tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test for solid tumors in patients with unresectable and metastatic cancer who are being considered...
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: AWS product head joins Faculty; Bezos Earth Fund hires BlackRock leader; and more
— Jacob Sullivan is now chief product officer at Faculty, a London-based company that builds artificial intelligence systems. Sullivan was previously head of product for the AI DevOps group at Amazon Web Services, where he led teams helping customers build and manage cloud-based applications. He was also a co-founder of Seattle horse surveillance startup Magic AI, which relied on computer vision and machine learning to keep an eye on horses in their stalls; the startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding but later shut down.
labpulse.com
Curio Bioscience emerges from stealth mode with whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit
Curio Bioscience on Wednesday emerged from stealth mode, saying it has commenced commercial operations with the launch of Curio Seeker, a high-resolution, whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit. Leveraging the Slide-seq technique that its academic co-founders created at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Curio Seeker enables laboratories to generate whole-transcriptome...
technode.global
Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
monitordaily.com
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of precision medicine technologies, received recognition as a top consulting firm to work for in North America. DeciBio received first place in Innovation, achieving its first #1 ranking since its founding one decade ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005751/en/ DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For (Graphic: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
Zoom Announces the Addition of Zoom Sessions for Event Management
Analyst Take: The addition of Zoom Sessions, the new event management solution from Zoom, that adds flexibility and expanded features for single-session events is a smart move, and one that I suspect marketers working to manage hybrid and virtual events will be happy about. Zoom Sessions has upleveled capabilities here, affording marketers the ability to enhance events in myriad ways, gather analytics to track the success of their events, build/enhance brand presence with production and branding tools and, bonus – the ability to grow their pipelines and generate new leads with marketing automation tools and integrations built in.
TechCrunch
Announcing the first group of speakers for TC Early Stage
If you’re sitting at your desk wondering how you even start a company, we’ve got you covered. Worried about how to raise in this economic climate? We have a session (or several) for you. The format is unique to most TC events, in that our speakers give presentations...
