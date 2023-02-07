ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Job fair this Saturday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — As the 2023 season nears for the Broadway Grand Prix, the Lazarus Entertainment Group is looking for people that want to join the team. They're hosting a job fair Saturday from 10am - 3pm. Pay for jobs starts at $14 per hour with...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mellow Mushroom held 12th annual Lunch of Love event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lunch of Love (LOL) is the area Mellow Mushroom’s annual lunch that took place on Friday that benefitted the North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, and Florence Humane Societies. This was the 12th Lunch of Love event, and last year they raised over...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County residents upset over new development plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You could say trees are nature's straw, sucking up rainwater that otherwise would struggle to drain from flat landscapes like the Eastern part of the Palmetto State. But these trees sitting on 28 acres of land will soon be torn down to make way...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lights, camera, Loris! New movie studio coming to Horry County town

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A movie studio is coming to Loris. It’s a project that the studio owner and the city have been keeping under wraps for a while, but now is stepping into the spotlight. Jerry Dalton, president and founder of Dalton Studios, has been working in...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3 arrested, guns seized in Georgetown Co. traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Jakaii Pinckney, 19, Jaheim Johnson, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20 were all arrested for unlawful carry of a firearm, according...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Price for Valentine's Day gifts increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Billions of dollars will be spent over Valentine's Day this year. According to the National Retail Federation, this year's top three Valentine's Day gifts are candy, greeting cards, and flowers. However, a new trend has emerged with about one-third of people now planning to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy