Events & news about what’s going on around the Phoenix restaurant community, breweries and wineries. Valentine’s Day under the stars with TLC eXperience. If you haven’t made you plans for next Tuesday, February 14th seats are still available for the 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception followed by 3 course dinner. The Orchard at Agritopia hosts the locally sourced menu curated by Chef Tom and his culinary team. Seats are by reservation only and are $180 per person or $360 per couple. To view the menu and reserve you seats visit their website.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO