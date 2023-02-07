Read full article on original website
Eurofins Genomics US launches same-day sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology
Louisville, KY-based Eurofins Genomics US on Thursday announced it has launched a whole-plasmid sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology. The service will provide turnaround of samples on the same day that they arrive. Eurofins said it uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) generation 3 technology to quickly sequence whole plasmids without the...
MicroRNAs strongly associated with type 2 diabetes in study
Scientists at the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) have found a set of small RNA molecules, called microRNAs, in human pancreatic cells that are strongly associated with type 2 diabetes. The results of the large-scale genetic analysis, published on Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy...
