Louisville, KY-based Eurofins Genomics US on Thursday announced it has launched a whole-plasmid sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology. The service will provide turnaround of samples on the same day that they arrive. Eurofins said it uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) generation 3 technology to quickly sequence whole plasmids without the...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO