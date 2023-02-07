ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
The Longmont Leader

Governor Jared Polis and others announce support for local governments

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL AFFAIRS. Governor Polis, in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, announced the creation and funding of 14 Regional Grant Navigator (RGN) positions within Colorado’s designated Planning and Management Regions. These positions will aid local governments in their pursuit of funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November of 2021, which will invest a historic $550 billion in new infrastructure investments nationwide over the next five years.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

CSI announces the Owens-Early criminal justice fellowship

Today, Common Sense Institute (CSI) announced the Owens-Early Criminal Justice Fellowship. Named in honor of former Governor Bill Owens and former District Attorney Norm Early, the fellowship will focus on understanding the full economic and fiscal ramifications of policy choices in the areas of public safety and criminal justice. “We...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Have you filed your taxes yet? The IRS says Coloradans should wait

Update 4:25 p.m.: The IRS announced late Friday that it will not require Coloradans to pay federal taxes on their 2022 TABOR refund. “We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities

When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy