Update 4:25 p.m.: The IRS announced late Friday that it will not require Coloradans to pay federal taxes on their 2022 TABOR refund. “We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO