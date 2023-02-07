Read full article on original website
11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment
DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.
Teacher apprenticeships among solutions lawmakers consider for educator shortages
A teacher apprenticeship program, stipends and loan forgiveness for student teachers, and the ability for out-of-state teachers to more easily qualify to work in Colorado. Those are the ideas Colorado lawmakers have proposed this year to address staffing shortages across the state. So far, each proposal has received favorable support from Colorado legislators.
Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill
Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
Governor Jared Polis and others announce support for local governments
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL AFFAIRS. Governor Polis, in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, announced the creation and funding of 14 Regional Grant Navigator (RGN) positions within Colorado’s designated Planning and Management Regions. These positions will aid local governments in their pursuit of funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November of 2021, which will invest a historic $550 billion in new infrastructure investments nationwide over the next five years.
CSI announces the Owens-Early criminal justice fellowship
Today, Common Sense Institute (CSI) announced the Owens-Early Criminal Justice Fellowship. Named in honor of former Governor Bill Owens and former District Attorney Norm Early, the fellowship will focus on understanding the full economic and fiscal ramifications of policy choices in the areas of public safety and criminal justice. “We...
Have you filed your taxes yet? The IRS says Coloradans should wait
Update 4:25 p.m.: The IRS announced late Friday that it will not require Coloradans to pay federal taxes on their 2022 TABOR refund. “We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office permanently adopts new bingo rules
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is adopting permanent rule revisions to create new definitions and to accommodate the use of improved electronic aids and devices in conducting bingos and raffles. These rules have been adopted to implement House Bill 22-1093 (Updates To Bingo And Raffles Law). The adopted...
Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities
When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
Incarcerated Coloradans could get released early by going to college
People incarcerated for nonviolent offenses in Colorado could earn time off their sentence if they get a college degree or credential. Supporters of House Bill 1037, which the House Judiciary Committee approved 11-2, say it will help incarcerated Coloradans find new opportunities and make it less likely they reoffend after release while also saving the state money.
More Young Colorado Children Are Consuming Marijuana Despite Efforts to Stop Them
The number of children — especially very young ones — ingesting marijuana is rising in Colorado despite regulations meant to keep edibles out of kids’ hands, and state leaders said they have no plans to revisit those rules this year. The number of reports the Rocky Mountain...
Breaking: Former Rep. Bernett admits she was ineligible for D-12
Former Colorado Rep. Tracey Bernett has pleaded guilty to falsifying her address. On Friday, Bernett admitted that she was ineligible to serve as a representative for House District 12 for the November election because she was not a resident of the district at that time. Bernett, a Democrat, was legally...
OPINION: Life expectancy for Native Americans drops due to COVID-19
The following article, written by Allison Kelliher, University of North Dakota originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. That’s the decline in life expectancy that the COVID-19 pandemic wrought upon American Indians and Alaska Natives, based on an August 2022 report from the National Center for Health Statistics.
