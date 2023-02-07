Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Dunkin’ Menu Changes Expected Come Springtime in Massachusetts
Winter is still here and snow is still on the ground in parts of Massachusetts including here in the Berkshires. However, the folks at Dunkin are already thinking a warm Sunny Spring when it comes to changes with their menu. So, what changes are we to expect?. According to Reddit,...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MA Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam
It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’: New $50 scratch ticket officially on sale in Massachusetts
The ‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’ scratch-off ticket is officially on sale by the Massachusetts Lottery
The Mall at Rockingham Park | Shopping mall in New Hampshire
The Mall at Rockingham Park is the largest shopping mall in the state of New Hampshire, with 1,024,171 square feet (95,148.6 m2) of floor space. The mall is located in the town of Salem, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston. The mall is adjacent to Interstate 93 and the former Rockingham Park race track in Salem, and was the state's third shopping mall to be built. The mall now hosts 144 stores, with Macy's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods as anchors with two vacant anchors last occupied by Lord & Taylor and Sears.
NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear
HYANNIS – Ropeless lobster fishing gear is being tested by federal officials off the coast of Massachusetts. NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center has partnered with dozens of commercial lobster fishing boats permitted by the government to assess the ropeless gear, which is also referred to as on-demand gear The testing will take place in federal […] The post NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
More Bed Bath & Beyond stores land on closing list
HUDSON - Yet another round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures is hitting Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The beleaguered home goods chain said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores to costs as it works to stay afloat. This comes on top of 87 closures the week before. The latest Massachusetts stores to fall victim to the cuts are in North Attleboro, Leominster, Hudson and Hadley. In New Hampshire, the Plaistow and Amherst stores appear on the newly updated closing list. Last week, it was revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield would be...
IRS won't tax most Massachusetts refunds: Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — The IRS now confirms most people in Massachusetts do not need to report the state tax refund they received at the end of last year as taxable income when they file their federal tax returns. The agency announced Friday that anyone in Massachusetts who takes the standard...
