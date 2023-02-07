N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO