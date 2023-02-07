Read full article on original website
MICHAEL ALLEMAND
Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Berwick - JV and Varsity
The E.D. White basketball teams took on Berwick on Friday night in district action. See photos of the triple header online. The Cardinals won both varsity games. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council
GRAY, La. – Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Central Lafourche - JV and Varsity
Parish rivals Central Lafourche and Thibodaux locked horns on Friday night in a district battle. The Tigers won the JV boys' game and the girls' game (which was also Senior Night), but Central Lafourche ended the night with a win in the varsity boys' game. See photos of the games...
Lafourche Chamber hosts 1st Quarter 2023 Small Business Forum
Larose, LA – The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Parish Government are hosting a Small Business Forum to offer small business resources and information for small business growth and sustainability. This is the first forum of 2023, and the event will be held quarterly to offer businesses a variety of resources on an ongoing basis.
Colonels rally past Lions, secure huge Southland victory
For a half, the Nicholls men’s basketball team was not their best. They turned over the ball, got lazy in their defensive rotations and struggled to a 47-41 halftime deficit at Southeastern. But in the second half, the Colonels got off the mat, dusted themselves off and delivered an...
GALLERY: Cardinals' boys score blowout soccer win
E.D. White's boys' soccer team pushed forward in the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday, scoring a 7-1 win over Hannan. The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the state and will now face No. 4 The Willow School in the next round. See photos of the match online.
Lafourche Booking Log - February 8, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on February 8, 2022.
GALLERY: E.D. White moves on in Girls' Soccer State Playoffs
The E.D. White girls' soccer team punched a ticket into the Quarterfinals of the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday with a 5-0 win over The Willow School. With the win, the Cardinals will now face No. 4 St. Louis in the next round. See photos of the match online.
Lady Tigers win Senior Night thriller over rival Trojans
It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Friday night in The Jungle and the Thibodaux girls’ basketball team did not let the home crowd down, putting together one of the most dramatic wins in the entire Bayou Region high school basketball season. The Lady Tigers beat rival Central Lafourche 63-59...
