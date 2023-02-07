Prescribed burn in Cocke County could begin Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Fire crews are “expecting a window of opportunity” Tuesday for running a prescribed burn in the Wolf Creek Fields of the Cherokee National Forest , according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The prescribed burn will be around 51 acres in size on the Lemon Gap Quad in Cocke County , which is located off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B.

“Prescribed fire is used in the Cherokee National Forest for several reasons, including to reduce fire hazards, improve habitat, and to help manage for desirable vegetation,” a USFS news release states. “Prescribed fires are implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that prescribes specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions to exist before crews proceed. Crews are responsible for igniting vegetation, monitoring control and spread of fire and smoke, ensuring fire is held by control features, and monitoring fire behavior.”

Forest Service managers say that because of changing weather conditions, it is difficult to say exactly what days burns will be conducted. The decision to burn cannot be made until the day of the burn.

“Pending favorable weather and fuel conditions, firefighters with the North Zone of the Cherokee National Forest are expecting a window of opportunity today to conduct a prescribed burn of approximately 51 acres in Cocke County,” a Tuesday news release states.

Forest Service officials also say that as weather conditions allow, prescribed burning will be going on throughout the spring. The United States Department of Agriculture manages the U.S. Forest Service and the Cherokee National Forest.

