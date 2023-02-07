Read full article on original website
Help the Longmont Museum improve
Will you please help us by sharing your thoughts about how the Longmont Museum, and museums in general, can provide the best programming and opportunities for you in 2023?. We at the Longmont Museum care deeply about making the history, art, and culture we share with you, our community, and visitors, meaningful.
Longmont woman creates coloring book to help others
Heather Harrington has a big heart and a creative mind. After a tragic accident, she is using both to help people with disabilities. Harrington has been a writer since she was 12 years old and was encouraged by her mother to write a book someday. After pursuing a career as...
Mead High School celebrates Wish kid
A 5-year-old enjoyed Disney activities and games during a special assembly Friday at Mead High School. Mila Griffith, who has leukemia, was celebrated by the students for the end of their Wish Week, a spirit week with activities and events that raise money to help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.
Firehouse Art Center fills galleries with displays from local artists
This Friday kicks off three Firehouse Art Center galleries. The showcase features work from local artists, with a focus on the recent artist in residency. The opening reception, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, marks the launch of the three showings. Work from Nancy Eastman, Patricia Aaron, Alicia McKim, Diane Deyo and Jill Rumley will be displayed through March 5.
LTE: Peace is Possible, One Community at A Time
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
CSI announces the Owens-Early criminal justice fellowship
Today, Common Sense Institute (CSI) announced the Owens-Early Criminal Justice Fellowship. Named in honor of former Governor Bill Owens and former District Attorney Norm Early, the fellowship will focus on understanding the full economic and fiscal ramifications of policy choices in the areas of public safety and criminal justice. “We...
Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Gayle Joann Olson
SEPTEMBER 7, 1940 – FEBRUARY 10, 2023. Gayle Joann Olson, age 82, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. A funeral service for Gayle will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. HWY 287, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed
Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
Doug VanderTuin
On Monday, February 6th, Doug VanderTuin, a beloved father and husband, peacefully passed away. He was 77. Doug was born on a farm north of New Holland, South Dakota to Bonne and Rickie VanderTuin on December 9th, 1945. Doug attended Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota to pursue a degree teaching auto tech at the secondary level. At this time, the Vietnam War was raging, and he felt an obligation to do his part for his country. He signed up for the United States Seabees and served two years active. He married Monica Fix in 1973 and had three daughters: Tara, Shauna and Megan.
Local group renews push for performing arts center
Local performing artists and residents have once again called for a performing arts center in Longmont. Elliot Moore, music director of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, asked Longmont City Council during public comment on Tuesday to seriously consider building the Longmont Center for the Performing Arts. “Longmont needs a dedicated space...
Spring in the winter: where to find greenery in a local winter gray
With the persevering nature of this year's winter, it’s necessary to have somewhere to go for a warm reprieve. Fortunately, there are many places in Longmont and beyond to enjoy a sense of spring and get your hands dirty with some warm-weather activities to lift spirits. Fantasy Orchids in...
Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities
When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill
Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
LTE: What does quality early childhood education look like?
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations
The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8
The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Good morning, Longmont!
Periods of clouds and sun; a beautiful start to the weekend. Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; more clouds than sunshine in the afternoon.
County Sheriffs offer scholarship to Boulder County students
We are accepting applications for the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship. The scholarship program awards approximately thirty $500 scholarships every academic school year state-wide. Any permanent resident of Boulder County who plans to enroll in a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full or part-time student for Fall 2023/Spring 2024 school year is eligible.
Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller scored seven points in an 11-2 run that made it 16-4 late in the first quarter and the Huskies trailed by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes.
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
