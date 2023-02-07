ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

Help the Longmont Museum improve

Will you please help us by sharing your thoughts about how the Longmont Museum, and museums in general, can provide the best programming and opportunities for you in 2023?. We at the Longmont Museum care deeply about making the history, art, and culture we share with you, our community, and visitors, meaningful.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mead High School celebrates Wish kid

A 5-year-old enjoyed Disney activities and games during a special assembly Friday at Mead High School. Mila Griffith, who has leukemia, was celebrated by the students for the end of their Wish Week, a spirit week with activities and events that raise money to help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.
MEAD, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Peace is Possible, One Community at A Time

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

CSI announces the Owens-Early criminal justice fellowship

Today, Common Sense Institute (CSI) announced the Owens-Early Criminal Justice Fellowship. Named in honor of former Governor Bill Owens and former District Attorney Norm Early, the fellowship will focus on understanding the full economic and fiscal ramifications of policy choices in the areas of public safety and criminal justice. “We...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Gayle Joann Olson

SEPTEMBER 7, 1940 – FEBRUARY 10, 2023. Gayle Joann Olson, age 82, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. A funeral service for Gayle will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. HWY 287, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed

Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Doug VanderTuin

On Monday, February 6th, Doug VanderTuin, a beloved father and husband, peacefully passed away. He was 77. Doug was born on a farm north of New Holland, South Dakota to Bonne and Rickie VanderTuin on December 9th, 1945. Doug attended Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota to pursue a degree teaching auto tech at the secondary level. At this time, the Vietnam War was raging, and he felt an obligation to do his part for his country. He signed up for the United States Seabees and served two years active. He married Monica Fix in 1973 and had three daughters: Tara, Shauna and Megan.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Local group renews push for performing arts center

Local performing artists and residents have once again called for a performing arts center in Longmont. Elliot Moore, music director of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, asked Longmont City Council during public comment on Tuesday to seriously consider building the Longmont Center for the Performing Arts. “Longmont needs a dedicated space...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities

When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: What does quality early childhood education look like?

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations

The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

County Sheriffs offer scholarship to Boulder County students

We are accepting applications for the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship. The scholarship program awards approximately thirty $500 scholarships every academic school year state-wide. Any permanent resident of Boulder County who plans to enroll in a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full or part-time student for Fall 2023/Spring 2024 school year is eligible.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller scored seven points in an 11-2 run that made it 16-4 late in the first quarter and the Huskies trailed by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy