On Monday, February 6th, Doug VanderTuin, a beloved father and husband, peacefully passed away. He was 77. Doug was born on a farm north of New Holland, South Dakota to Bonne and Rickie VanderTuin on December 9th, 1945. Doug attended Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota to pursue a degree teaching auto tech at the secondary level. At this time, the Vietnam War was raging, and he felt an obligation to do his part for his country. He signed up for the United States Seabees and served two years active. He married Monica Fix in 1973 and had three daughters: Tara, Shauna and Megan.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO