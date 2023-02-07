Read full article on original website
SCHOUEST-ONCALE
Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and...
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Berwick - JV and Varsity
The E.D. White basketball teams took on Berwick on Friday night in district action. See photos of the triple header online. The Cardinals won both varsity games. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Central Lafourche - JV and Varsity
Parish rivals Central Lafourche and Thibodaux locked horns on Friday night in a district battle. The Tigers won the JV boys' game and the girls' game (which was also Senior Night), but Central Lafourche ended the night with a win in the varsity boys' game. See photos of the games...
Colonels rally past Lions, secure huge Southland victory
For a half, the Nicholls men’s basketball team was not their best. They turned over the ball, got lazy in their defensive rotations and struggled to a 47-41 halftime deficit at Southeastern. But in the second half, the Colonels got off the mat, dusted themselves off and delivered an...
GALLERY: E.D. White moves on in Girls' Soccer State Playoffs
The E.D. White girls' soccer team punched a ticket into the Quarterfinals of the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday with a 5-0 win over The Willow School. With the win, the Cardinals will now face No. 4 St. Louis in the next round. See photos of the match online.
Lafourche Chamber hosts 1st Quarter 2023 Small Business Forum
Larose, LA – The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Parish Government are hosting a Small Business Forum to offer small business resources and information for small business growth and sustainability. This is the first forum of 2023, and the event will be held quarterly to offer businesses a variety of resources on an ongoing basis.
GALLERY: Cardinals' boys score blowout soccer win
E.D. White's boys' soccer team pushed forward in the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday, scoring a 7-1 win over Hannan. The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the state and will now face No. 4 The Willow School in the next round. See photos of the match online.
Lafourche Booking Log - February 8, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on February 8, 2022.
Lady Tigers win Senior Night thriller over rival Trojans
It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Friday night in The Jungle and the Thibodaux girls’ basketball team did not let the home crowd down, putting together one of the most dramatic wins in the entire Bayou Region high school basketball season. The Lady Tigers beat rival Central Lafourche 63-59...
