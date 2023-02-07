ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

The College of Saint Rose sees encouraging progress in teaching initiative

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QdvD_0kfEks9C00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose is taking the next step in their Build the Teacher Pipeline Initiative, launching the first of a series of virtual sessions aimed at retaining teachers.

“More than ever we need that support,” Kristi Fragnoli, Professor of Education at The College of Saint Rose, said. “The pandemic has been so hard on every profession, we know about the great resignation but it also impacted education in schools all over New York State and nationwide.”

The webinar focuses on addressing the mental health needs of students and teachers and is the first of five courses created based on the results of a 2022 survey, conducted by the college, that found educators wanted more training on creating better learning environments, inclusive teaching and culturally responsive education.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Fragnoli said the new course is just the beginning to combatting the teacher shortage head on.

“We are seeing an impact from this initiative, we have increased 50 percent in applications into our education programs,” Fragnoli said.

It’s all part of a plan that offers incentives for students to pursue education and teaching in their careers, including scholarships, tuition aid and different professional development opportunities.

The program aims to increase enrollment in education programs, something the college believes is a key contributor to the nationwide teacher shortage. The latest New York State data shows statewide enrollment in teacher education programs declined 53 percent since 2009.

Albany Nanotech leader invited to State of the Union

Fragnoli believes that makes programs like this crucial to supporting and retaining interest in education.

“We know that they are estimating 180,000 teachers retiring in the profession in the next decade, we need teachers,” Fragnoli said.

The full initiative launches in the fall. Registration for the virtual courses can be found here , they will also be posted on the college’s Youtube page in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

How to support the South High Marathon Dance

The 46th annual South High Marathon Dance rides this March. The annual charity event held by South Glens Falls Central School District is returning home to the school gymnasium, after two years spent dancing safely at Six Flags Great Escape for social distancing reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena women stun Niagara thanks to late buzzer-beater

Siena women stun Niagara thanks to late buzzer-beater. Siena women stun Niagara thanks to late buzzer-beater. 911 dispatchers across the Capital Region are feeling the strain as they work to fill the gaps in their staffing. Local law enforcement agencies say they can handle a normal day but fear an emergency could slip through the cracks.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region 911 call centers battle low staffing

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – 911 dispatchers across the Capital Region are feeling the strain as they work to fill the gaps in their staffing. Local law enforcement agencies say they can handle a normal day but fear an emergency could slip through the cracks. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

No homeless shelter for Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Tonight’s meeting is part two of a discussion on where to place a homeless shelter in the Spa City, after the current suggestion was shot down over concerns it was too close to an elementary school. Saratoga Mayor Ron Kim says there will be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany women fend off Binghamton in OT thriller

The University at Albany women's basketball team jumped out to an early, 7-0 lead against visiting Binghamton University Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College. But that advantage quickly evaporated, and the Great Danes became engaged in a back-and-forth battle with the Bearcats that eventually reached overtime. UAlbany rallied in the extra period, though, outscoring Binghamton 11-1, en route to a 63-53 victory.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy