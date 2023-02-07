ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide

Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."
The Comeback

Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision

American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’

Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
HOLAUSA

Monarch to undergo major surgery

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be undergoing back surgery later this month. The Danish Royal House revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the 82-year-old monarch has “been affected by problems with her back” for quite some time and that the “situation has worsened recently.” RELATED: ...
