Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide
Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."
Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision
American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’
Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new...
Monarch to undergo major surgery
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be undergoing back surgery later this month. The Danish Royal House revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the 82-year-old monarch has “been affected by problems with her back” for quite some time and that the “situation has worsened recently.” RELATED: ...
Dr. Jessica Waldron Got a Special Tribute on 'Christina in the Country'
At some point, if you're not careful, most home renovation shows can really get the tears flowing. Typically, we're invited into a person's life as they try to create a space for themselves that will build new memories while hopefully continuing to cherish the old ones. Sometimes a redo is purely aesthetic and other times it's functional. On occasion, it's both.
