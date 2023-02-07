ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Henry County Daily Herald

5 people hanging from windows rescued from 3-alarm house fire near Boston

BOSTON — Brockton firefighters rescued five people hanging from windows at a heavy blaze early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Seven residents in total were transported to the hospital, and one teenager was in critical condition following the fire at 25 Central Square in Brockton, about 25 miles south of Boston. No firefighters were injured.
BROCKTON, MA

