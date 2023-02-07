Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos
Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Elite Daily
Bachelor Fans Are Convinced They Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is
If there’s anything Bachelor Nation fans know, it’s that Bachelor Nation never sleeps. Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor has only just begun, but that doesn't mean fans can’t start speculating about the next season of The Bachelorette. In fact, the producers are likely behind the scenes planning for The Bachelorette Season 20 right now, and a lot of fans think they know who the lead will be. There are a bunch of clues from The Bachelor Season 27 that point to Christina Mandrell being the next Bachelorette.
Elite Daily
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
Georgia woman on ‘The Bachelor’ has ‘it factor’ to be next Bachelorette, expert says
Although Zach’s season just began, influencers are quick to establish their favorite contestants and Charity Lawson from Columbus seems to at the top of the list.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Is Willow leaving General Hospital? Why Willow is Leaving?
The character of Willow Tait on General Hospital has quickly become a fan favorite. She has brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the show, and her storylines have been heart-wrenching and uplifting.
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!
Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon
Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Jeopardy! fans all spot same detail about new winner Matthew Marcus that makes him similar to fan-favorite Ray Lalonde
JEOPARDY! contestant Matthew Marcus won his first game on Thursday as fans noticed he was particularly easy on the ears. The new champ's silky smooth British accent scored comparisons to Ray LaLonde and internet users want them to do "Jeopardy! ASMR" together. 1-day champ Patti Palmer faced Anita Perala, a...
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
Chicago Fire adds new character as Severide preps his exit
Chicago Fire will be taking some interesting directions in the weeks to come. The show will be back on February 15, and barring a few minor plot details, all we know is that Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be stepping away. It’s not yet clear how the character will be written...
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years
Total transformation! Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on as she works to lose weight. Since the 2020 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy and sister Amy Halterman's (née Slaton) fans have tuned into TLC to watch the Kentucky natives battle […]
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0