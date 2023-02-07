Read full article on original website
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Android 14 preview lands, Bard AI fail
Plus, everything from the OnePlus event, the world's fastest shoes, and a Grammy whoops in this week's newsletter. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 231st edition is here with Google’s Android 14 developer preview and features, Bard AI errors, everything you missed at the OnePlus event, a Grammy whoops, and more…
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is health-focused but lacks focus
It's hard to nail down the right audience for this special edition device. Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts an elegant build, upgraded features, and a sleek blend of traditional looks with fitness tracking smarts. Its e-ink display also keeps the device’s battery life up to Fossil’s impressive standards. However, while the hybrid watch may be a class act, it’s not the perfect companion for a gym class. In short, the watch lands in an unfortunate limbo between a timepiece and a health tool, without necessarily nailing either one.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Everything we know and what we want to see
Everything we know about Samsung's next smartwatch, plus improvements we want to see. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may still seem like a fresh new wearable, we’re likely already halfway to the next iteration. Sure, rumors about a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been sparse so far. However, there’s no doubt in our minds that the current Wear OS juggernaut has a follow-up on the way. We’ll keep track of any details we hear below so you can stay abreast of what you might expect to see on the next Galaxy Watch. Plus, it’s never too early to start dreaming up a wish list.
Not trading in my old Samsung smartwatch solved my battery anxiety problem
Buying a new Galaxy Watch? Here's why you should hold onto your old one. After using Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch for nearly six consecutive years, I finally moved to the Galaxy Watch 4 sometime last year. From performance to app support, it was a big upgrade in every way — thanks largely to Samsung adopting Wear OS 3. But only a few days in, I found myself regretting my decision. I couldn’t shake the feeling that my six-year-old Gear S3 delivered significantly better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 revisited: The good and the bad, six months later
Should you still grab one of these in 2023, or wait for the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 5?. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is far and away the best all-around foldable of its kind. There are other foldable phones out there that do a few things better, such as those that fold perfectly flat and those that have smaller form factors. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the hardware, software, and global availability that keeps it on top of the heap.
You can now buy a Coca-Cola phone for the price of 525 Coke cans
The special edition Realme phone even brings a Coke-opening shutter sound and more tweaks. Realme has launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The Coke-themed phone comes with a special design, UI tweaks, and custom sounds. The phone will retail for Rs 20,999 when it goes on sale next...
Deals: Become an AI master with these amazing ChatGPT offers
Save up to 98% on these resources and harness the power of this exciting new tech. When I first tried ChatGPT I had two conflicting thoughts that you might have shared when you experienced it. The first was excitement that this is a revolutionary piece of technology with almost limitless potential. The second was the realization that this chatbot is going to take my job one day.
Samsung Galaxy A34, A54 prices leak: Expect a price hike
You might want to buy last year's models at a discount instead. European prices for the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have leaked online. It looks like you should expect a price hike over last year’s handsets. The Samsung Galaxy A series has made major strides in...
OPPO Find N2 Flip is coming next week, and it's a global launch
Judging by what we've seen so far, the Find N2 Flip looks like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch event is set for February 15, 2023. The event will take place in London at 2:30 PM GMT. We expect...
Fast charging should be an option, and it's time all OEMs gave it a toggle
You shouldn't have to choose between incredibly fast charging and battery longevity. Will fast charging kill my phone’s battery life? That’s a question that pops up every single time a smartphone manufacturer claims to deliver some form of fast charging. Would it heat up the phone too much? What kind of measures are in place to prevent battery degradation?
We asked, you told us: On Seamless Updates, you're split right down the middle
It looks like about half of our readers actually prefer not to have Seamless Updates. Earlier this month, Samsung officially launched the brand new Galaxy S23 series. It wasn’t long before word spread that the Galaxy S23 series still doesn’t support Seamless Updates. What are Seamless Updates? When...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
Sony Xperia 1 V: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
From specs to a release date and more, here's what we know about Sony's next flagship. Sony launches the Xperia 1 series of flagship phones every year, offering a high-end, premium-priced experience. 2022 saw the Japanese giant deliver perhaps its most compelling Xperia 1 device yet in the Xperia 1 IV. But what should we expect from the 2023 device? Here’s everything we know and think we know about the Sony Xperia 1 V.
13 tips to clear storage and free up space on the iPhone
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 1TB of storage space, but most iPhone users will only have either 128GB or 256GB to work with. For many, that actually isn’t enough space. In a time when most of our lives are stored on smartphones, we need a lot of storage space to keep what we need to keep. Here are 13 tips to clear storage on the iPhone and reclaim some precious space if you find yourself nearing the limit.
How to delete your Microsoft account
Say goodbye to all your Microsoft services with just one click. Are you tired of juggling multiple email accounts and dealing with unwanted notifications? It may be time to simplify your online life and close your Microsoft account. But before you do, it’s essential to understand the consequences and adequately back up your important data. This article will guide you through deleting your Microsoft account, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition.
I built a fully-connected smart home without breaking the bank, so can you
You don't need to overhaul your entire home to build a connected living space. The Jetsons had the right idea with a sweet mix of gee-whizz gadgetry and intelligent home automations that just worked. However, real life doesn’t quite work like that. As someone who has sunk years of my life into the smart home hobby, there are no two ways about it — getting the results you want can be a tremendous time and money sink unless you plan things right.
How to sign in to the PlayStation Network on a PS4 or PS5
Don't panic if you can't sign in right away — there are answers. The PlayStation Network is essentially unavoidable if you have a Sony console. At the least you need it to access the PlayStation Store, and it’s also the foundation for PlayStation Plus, which provides online multiplayer and curated games. Here’s how to sign in on a PS5 or PS4, and what you can do if login fails.
5 retro games emulators you didn't know you could play on your Android phone
From the Sega Saturn to the Virtual Boy, there are plenty of lesser-known consoles you can emulate on Android. There’s really no shortage of retro games emulators to run on your Android smartphone. Some of the big-name machines you can emulate on Android include the NES, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and more. Those are just the home consoles too, with emulators also available for major handheld machines like the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and PlayStation Portable. For more info and all of these and more, check out our guide to the best emulators for Android.
How to pin or unpin someone on Snapchat
Avoid losing track of conversations with the pinning feature in Snapchat. When you’ve been using Snapchat for a long time, your inbox can become cluttered. If you’re messaging 50 people simultaneously, it can be easy to lose track of one conversation or another. Luckily, Snapchat added a pinning feature that allows you to pin specific chats to the top of your list. Let’s go over how to pin someone on Snapchat.
