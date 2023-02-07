ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Brief

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
CFD to hold firefighter exams

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Fire Department has applications available for the civil service exam to become a firefighter available at the station, 325 S. Seventh St.

The test will be at 9 a.m. March 25, in the lower level of the Roscoe Village Visitor's Center, 600 N. Whitewoman St. Cost is $20 payable that morning. Applications are due by March 13.

Those who pass the written portion will take the agility test at 9 a.m. April 19, on the athletic field at Coshocton High School. The rain date is May 6.

