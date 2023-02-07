Emergency lights were stolen from UCCS car
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing three amber light bars from UCCS parking enforcement vehicles.
According to UCCS police, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:30 a.m. the suspect entered the UCCS Gateway Parking Garage and stole three light bars from UCCS vehicles. Later at 8:45 a.m., the suspect was seen in a parking lot on the UCCS West Campus near a UCCS box truck, leaving the area after being seen by grounds workers.
UCCS police describe the suspect as a white man of unknown age with a bald or shaved head, wearing a bandana over his lower face and blue latex gloves. He was seen in a black Toyota four-door with damage to the left and right front ends, the vehicle did not have a license plate.
