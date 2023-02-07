ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Emergency lights were stolen from UCCS car

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFPey_0kfEjkMp00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing three amber light bars from UCCS parking enforcement vehicles.

According to UCCS police, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:30 a.m. the suspect entered the UCCS Gateway Parking Garage and stole three light bars from UCCS vehicles. Later at 8:45 a.m., the suspect was seen in a parking lot on the UCCS West Campus near a UCCS box truck, leaving the area after being seen by grounds workers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NHaN_0kfEjkMp00
    Courtesy: University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vccWD_0kfEjkMp00
    Courtesy: University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Police Department

UCCS police describe the suspect as a white man of unknown age with a bald or shaved head, wearing a bandana over his lower face and blue latex gloves. He was seen in a black Toyota four-door with damage to the left and right front ends, the vehicle did not have a license plate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Officers on scene at Walgreens for arrest of wanted felon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene at a Colorado Springs Walgreens for the arrest of a wanted felon, Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Law enforcement is responding to an incident at the Walgreens located on East Platte Avenue and North Murry Boulevard. CSPD says the fugitive attempted to evade […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD cruiser hit in collision on Fillmore

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) police cruiser was involved in a collision on Fillmore Street around noon Friday, Feb. 10. The cruiser was traveling westbound and tried to make a left turn onto Sage Street when the collision with another vehicle happened. The officer has been transported to the hospital for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed in crash on North Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. Shortly before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Paseo Road regarding a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Runaway girls from Cañon City found safe

SATURDAY 2/11/2023 4:06 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says Lamb, Huston and Quintana have been safely located. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate three runaway girls from Cañon City SATURDAY 2/11/2023 2:09 p.m. The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating three missing and endangered […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Injured Fountain Police Officer on life support, surrounded by family

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department provided an update on the officer who was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo. On Feb. 2, Ofc. Julian Becerra fell 40 feet off a bridge on S. Academy, just east of Hartford St. He and others were trying The post Injured Fountain Police Officer on life support, surrounded by family appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Two arrested for theft of personal property, cars

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man and woman are under arrest after police officers investigated multiple instances of property theft from fitness businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as motor vehicle theft and identity theft. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), members of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit investigated reports of theft that occurred […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Three crashes near South Circle Drive linked to car theft

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a rollover crash linked to a car theft, Thursday afternoon on Feb. 9. CSPD said a car theft led to at least three crashes near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive. At this time, no injuries have been reported. The crash investigation is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage

The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Pueblo West Walmart assault

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in Pueblo West. PCSO said the suspect tried to leave the store with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying. When an employee approached the suspect on his way out […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Car theft suspect detained by citizens, causes multiple crashes

UPDATE: THURSDAY 2/9/2023 10:19 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect who was arrested for stealing a car after being chased by bystanders has been identified as 31-year-old Deandre Winston-Whitfield. Winston-Whitfield ran from the scene of the crash involving the stolen car, and when he was confronted by a witness, he hit the witness with a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Feb. 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

PCSO: Suspect arrested for assault after punching woman

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for assault charges following a fight Thursday evening on Feb. 9, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). 42-year-old Joseph Montoya was arrested for the following charges: Shortly before 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on reports of a fight. A […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Domestic violence suspect kicks officer in face, arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a report of domestic violence and a physical altercation with officers late Friday night on Feb. 10, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rockrimmon apartments located at 5800 Walsh Point on reports of a physical domestic […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Custer County deputy hit by stop-sign runner

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A Custer County Deputy is recovering after being injured in a crash with a driver who failed to yield at a stop sign on Friday, Feb. 10. According to a post on the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Facebook page, Deputy Pete Elliot was on duty shortly before noon on Friday […]
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy