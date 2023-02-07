Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Drug-related arrests connected to Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in College Station
Two drug-related arrests made Wednesday at a College Station residence were connected to the same investigation that led to Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at a different residence earlier in the day, police said. Leslie and Scott Siddons were both arrested on felony drug charges at a residence in the 1700...
Click2Houston.com
2 dead after crash involving 3 vehicles on I-10 near Brookshire, authorities say
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Two people died after a major crash involving at least three vehicles on I-10 near Brookshire Saturday morning, according to officials. Houston TranStar reported the crash at around 7:49 a.m. on I-10 West near FM 359. Authorities with Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Brookshire Police Department...
KBTX.com
College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated. Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road...
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
wtaw.com
Man Who Fired At College Station Police During A Search Warrant Is Killed
College Station police officers were shot at Wednesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant. Police chief Billy Couch said one officer returned fire at a man who fired a shotgun. The man with the shotgun was killed. He was identified as 22 year old Mark Bennett Hopkins of...
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash
Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
KBTX.com
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Wednesday morning when College Station police served a search warrant at a residence on Spring Loop, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said. Police say 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed after he fired shots at College Station officers. The warrant was one...
kwhi.com
SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
2 people killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-10 in Waller County, officials say
Although details are limited, Houston TranStar officials reported the three-vehicle crash involved a heavy truck.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
wtaw.com
Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman
The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.
Click2Houston.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
kwhi.com
BUILDING PROJECTS, FIRE DEPARTMENTS, MORE TO BE DISCUSSED IN WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER WORKSHOP
Washington County Commissioners will take up several topics during what looks to be a lengthy workshop on Tuesday. First up for the court will be building projects, including talks on a helipad for the EMS Station No. 3 in Burton, a sixth EMS station to be located at Lake Somerville, a storage facility, the courthouse exterior and landscape programming.
