TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
scottjengle@aol.com

Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash

Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
wtaw.com

Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman

The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
SUGAR LAND, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BUILDING PROJECTS, FIRE DEPARTMENTS, MORE TO BE DISCUSSED IN WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER WORKSHOP

Washington County Commissioners will take up several topics during what looks to be a lengthy workshop on Tuesday. First up for the court will be building projects, including talks on a helipad for the EMS Station No. 3 in Burton, a sixth EMS station to be located at Lake Somerville, a storage facility, the courthouse exterior and landscape programming.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

